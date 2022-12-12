White Rock South Surrey Titans battle it out on the field at provincial championships

Bantam minor football team comes away with tough loss to Nanaimo Saturday

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team battled it out on the field Saturday in provincial championship play, but fell short with a 19-7 loss to the Nanaimo Seahawks.

The British Columbia Football Association (BCPFA) provincial championships were played Dec. 10 and 11 at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium in Langley, and the Batam Titans (aged 14 and 15, nine-man football) played hard, despite missing several teammates from the roster.

“It was a battle right to the end,” said WRSS Titans board vice-president Tina Giustino in an email, calling it an “intense game and huge achievement for the Titans, as they prevailed even when missing six players including both regular quarterbacks.”

Stand out players included kicker/QB Andrew Lawson, Michael DeLuca (who also won the Titans MVP Award) and Patrick Rothwell (Titans Sportsman Award).

Also, receivers Kaeden Bradmore, Blake Simpson and Ryan Bayer were exceptional, along with Bret MacDonald and Keeghan McDonald, Giustino noted.

Head coaches Griffin Dowd and Josh Barrett, who both work for the B.C. Lions CFL football team, thought their team did a great job.

“As first-year coaches, we could not be more proud of the young men on our team. They showed us respect and a commitment to learning from Day 1,” said Dowd.

“Throughout adversity in the season, we appreciate the positive attitudes and outlook on the game our players have. We could not have had such a great season without the help of our fellow coaches Cam Prout, Evan McCaig, Dave Martin and Trevor Hein. Thank you to everyone who supports community football in White Rock and B.C.”

