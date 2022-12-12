The White Rock South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team battled it out on the field Saturday in provincial championship play, but fell short with a 19-7 loss to the Nanaimo Seahawks. (contributed photo)

The White Rock South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team battled it out on the field Saturday in provincial championship play, but fell short with a 19-7 loss to the Nanaimo Seahawks. (contributed photo)

White Rock South Surrey Titans battle it out on the field at provincial championships

Bantam minor football team comes away with tough loss to Nanaimo Saturday

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team battled it out on the field Saturday in provincial championship play, but fell short with a 19-7 loss to the Nanaimo Seahawks.

The British Columbia Football Association (BCPFA) provincial championships were played Dec. 10 and 11 at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium in Langley, and the Batam Titans (aged 14 and 15, nine-man football) played hard, despite missing several teammates from the roster.

“It was a battle right to the end,” said WRSS Titans board vice-president Tina Giustino in an email, calling it an “intense game and huge achievement for the Titans, as they prevailed even when missing six players including both regular quarterbacks.”

Stand out players included kicker/QB Andrew Lawson, Michael DeLuca (who also won the Titans MVP Award) and Patrick Rothwell (Titans Sportsman Award).

Also, receivers Kaeden Bradmore, Blake Simpson and Ryan Bayer were exceptional, along with Bret MacDonald and Keeghan McDonald, Giustino noted.

READ ALSO: White Rock-South Surrey Titans head to VMFL championships in Langley Sunday

Head coaches Griffin Dowd and Josh Barrett, who both work for the B.C. Lions CFL football team, thought their team did a great job.

“As first-year coaches, we could not be more proud of the young men on our team. They showed us respect and a commitment to learning from Day 1,” said Dowd.

“Throughout adversity in the season, we appreciate the positive attitudes and outlook on the game our players have. We could not have had such a great season without the help of our fellow coaches Cam Prout, Evan McCaig, Dave Martin and Trevor Hein. Thank you to everyone who supports community football in White Rock and B.C.”

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Football

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sedins behind the bench for Langley-based CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Next story
Bedard, Wright headline Canada’s roster for world junior hockey championships

Just Posted

A musician performs at a past Gone Country music fest on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The lineup for the 2023 concert has been released and Cloverdale’s own Tyler Joe Miller will be performing. (Image via twinscancerfundraising.com)
Tyler Joe Miller to play 2023 Gone Country music fest

Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo: Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)
Cloverdale forward Caedan Bankier ‘pumped’ to play for Canada at World Juniors hockey tourney

Terry Waterhouse outside of modular housing for the homeless in Whalley. (File photo)
Surrey council tackles 3 reports aimed at helping the needy

The White Rock South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team battled it out on the field Saturday in provincial championship play, but fell short with a 19-7 loss to the Nanaimo Seahawks. (contributed photo)
White Rock South Surrey Titans battle it out on the field at provincial championships

Pop-up banner image