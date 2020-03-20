White Rock skateboarder tops field at Canadian nationals

Andy Anderson finishes first in division, earns points towards Olympic spot

The 2020 Summer Olympics may be in flux due to the current COVID-19 pandemic – no announcement has been made on the event either way – but White Rock skateboarder Andy Anderson is doing his part to ensure he’ll be there if the games indeed take place this summer in Japan.

Earlier this month, Anderson won gold in the men’s park division at the Canada Skateboard National Open, which was held March 4-6 in Mississauga, Ont. The 23-year-old finished first, ahead of Adam Hopkins and Jeff Clark.

The three-day event featured both park and street events, and was sanctioned by World Skate. Points gathered by competitors count towards their rankings for the Olympics.

Anderson is one of Canada’s top-ranked skateboarders, and last year turned pro, signing with famed U.S. company Powell-Peralta.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

skateboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bayside Rugby starts Facebook group that aims to help during COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Surrey students’ Veterans Appreciation Luncheon moved due to COVID-19 concerns

Hold High the Torch group held its inaugural luncheon last May

10 questions for Stephano Barberis, Surrey’s award-winning music video director

A Q&A with the man who also makes music as Breathe of My Leaves

White Rock pier, promenade closure could be ‘plan B’ – mayor

Darryl Walker appeals to visitors to use common sense, avoid close contact with others

Cloverdale BIA reaches out to businesses and workers affected by COVID-19

‘It’s going to be very difficult for businesses to survive:’ Orazietti

COVID-19: Delta closing playgrounds, skate and bike parks

Closures include playgrounds in Metro Vancouver-run parks and at schools; parks in Delta remain open

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

COVID-19 cutting gas price to under $1 in some Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley cities

Lack of consumer demand, global-oil war reducing pump prices

Most Read