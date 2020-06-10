The Taylor Lacrosse Box at Centennial Park in White Rock remains closed. (File photo)

White Rock resident irked at city’s ‘phased-in’ approach to opening outdoor sports facilities

Outdoor lacrosse box at Centennial Park remains closed while tennis/pickleball courts have re-opened

The City of White Rock’s ongoing plan to re-open its outdoor sports facilities and playgrounds has left some in the local lacrosse community wondering when they’ll be able to return to action at Centennial Park’s outdoor box.

Earlier this week, Pat La Roue – whose two sons both played with Semiahmoo Rock Lacrosse before graduating to the junior ‘A’ ranks – reached out to Peace Arch News, asking why the Taylor Lacrosse Box at Centennial Park was still closed but the tennis/pickleball courts were open and seeing high usage – especially from local seniors, for whom pickleball is popular.

“I’ve watched the pickleball players as they overcrowd the court, they are intermingling without regard,” he said.

“Seems odd considering the medical evidence regarding the age demographics and danger for COVID transmission… I find it incredibly hypocritical and quite frankly, insulting (that) this facility has opened without the others.”

White Rock is “working on a phased-in approach to opening our facilities,” city communications manager Donna Kell told PAN earlier this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kell said that a schedule outlining some upcoming facility openings would be released Thursday morning.

• READ ALSO: ‘There’s no playbook for this’: South Surrey sports organizations await return-to-play approval

In order for individual organizations to be allowed to return to play, their provincial sports organization must submit, and have approved by provincial sports and health authorities, a detailed return-to-play plan. Once approved, it moves down the chain until individual associations can return to some type of modified athletic activity.

For example, Coastal FC – the South Surrey-based youth soccer association – is set to return June 15 with its Safe Soccer program, which mostly consists of organized, but individual, skill development, with players properly spaced on the pitch.

La Roue told PAN that he has heard June 15 would be when the lacrosse box may open – though Rock president Colin Snyder said June 30 is the date. La Roue also said it’s likely that the provincial pickleball association had its return-to-play plan ready to go and submitted to the province ahead of some other sports, which would explain its early return.

The outdoor lacrosse box at Centennial Park is used by Semiahmoo Rock for all its lacrosse practices, Snyder said, adding that the association’s contract with the city has been cancelled “to at least June 30 due to COVID-19.”

Snyder, who lives near Centennial Park, said he has seen “large groups of people” playing both pickleball and tennis, and has also been contacted by a handful of parents inquiring about the availability of the lacrosse box.

Snyder said a member of the Rock organization was told by a city staff member that White Rock was still waiting for return-to-play safety plans from the provincial sport organizations responsible for soccer, baseball, lacrosse and lawn bowling.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLacrosseWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some Canadian CrossFit gyms quick to de-affiliate from brand after Glassman comments

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties issue warning about cop, border guard impersonation scam

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received five reports of this scam on June 9

Surrey’s spray parks and outdoor pools will be open this summer

City releases schedule of re-openings, which start next week

Surrey RCMP seeks dash-cam footage of Newton vehicle fire

Suspicious fire in the 7500-block of 140th Street in Newton shortly after 11 p.m. June 7

Arrest likely averted more property crime: White Rock RCMP

‘Keen-eyed’ officer credited with recognizing man who was ordered to stay out of the city

White Rock waterfront fencing to remain in place for now

Council votes to wait until early July to reassess need for temporary barrier

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Willowbrook mall worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

12-year-old petitions to preserve neighbourhood pool

Local youth will take her case to council next Monday

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Most Read