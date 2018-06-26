White Rock Renegades ‘99 pitcher Shaina Eyre throws a pitch against the Delta Heat ‘98 Saturday morning at Softball City. The game was part of the Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock Renegades win Kassandra Kaulius tournament

Surrey Storm, South Surrey-White Rock Thunder and Cloverdale Athletics finish on podium

Eighteen senior women’s softball teams hit the field at Softball City last weekend, at the Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Softball Tournament.

The event was hosted by the Surrey Storm organization in memory of Kaulius, a former Storm player and coach. The tournament’s Pool A was won by the White Rock Renegades ‘99 – the host Surrey Storm were third – while Pool B saw the Legends take top spot, just ahead of the second-place South Surrey-White Rock Thunder.

Pool C was won by the Cloverdale Athletics, with the North Shore Avalanche placing second.

The tournament also serves as a fundraiser for scholarships, which each year are doled out to young women in Kaulius’ name.

Kaulius was killed in 2011, at age 22, when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a drunk driver.

Previous story
Canadian hockey player burned by campfire out of coma

Just Posted

Surrey’s political hopefuls agree – change in RCMP policing model is needed

Some candidates say 20-year contract with RCMP should be ripped up to make way for new force

Surrey RCMP say man shot, woman assaulted in ‘targeted’ Cloverdale incident

This is the third reported shooting in Cloverdale since Saturday, and 25th shots-fired incident so far this year

2016 South Surrey overdose victim died of ‘cocaine toxicity’

Coroner’s report deems death of Danika Koltai accidental

Video-game developer aims for White Rock council seat

Jeffery Simpson announces independent run

Surrey radio host says bullets fired at her car

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

FRCC inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

Police observed a man riding a bike without a helmet.

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Most Read