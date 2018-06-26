White Rock Renegades win Kassandra Kaulius tournament

White Rock Renegades ‘99 pitcher Shaina Eyre throws a pitch against the Delta Heat ‘98 Saturday morning at Softball City. The game was part of the Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Tournament. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Eighteen senior women’s softball teams hit the field at Softball City last weekend, at the Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Softball Tournament.

The event was hosted by the Surrey Storm organization in memory of Kaulius, a former Storm player and coach. The tournament’s Pool A was won by the White Rock Renegades ‘99 – the host Surrey Storm were third – while Pool B saw the Legends take top spot, just ahead of the second-place South Surrey-White Rock Thunder.

Pool C was won by the Cloverdale Athletics, with the North Shore Avalanche placing second.

The tournament also serves as a fundraiser for scholarships, which each year are doled out to young women in Kaulius’ name.

Kaulius was killed in 2011, at age 22, when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a drunk driver.