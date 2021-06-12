All nine White Rock Renegades softball teams are set to take part in the Canadian Pride and Power Tournament, scheduled for July 1-4. (Aaron Hinks photo)

All nine White Rock Renegades softball teams are set to take part in the Canadian Pride and Power Tournament, scheduled for July 1-4. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock Renegades set to host multi-team Pride and Power softball tournament

‘There’s going to be a lot of excitement in the park,’ said Greg Timm

After months playing games only against each other – or not playing at all – the White Rock Renegades are set to host a softball tournament on Canada Day that would be one of the first large-scale sporting events on the Semiahmoo Peninsula since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Though provincial health restrictions – and a rise in the B.C.’s COVID-19 rate – could still scuttle plans, the Renegades are set to host its annual Canadian Pride and Power Tournament from July 1-4 at both Softball City and Cloverdale Athletic Park. Normally, the tournament is held over the May long weekend, but was moved to the summer after the province announced its restart plans earlier this month.

Between 40 and 50 teams from across the Lower Mainland – in divisions ranging from under-12 to U19 – are expected to take part, including all nine Renegades squads. Assuming the province’s restart plan goes as expected, the games will mark the first time teams have played against other organizations since a brief window late last fall.

“Before that, it was just socially distanced catch for months,” said Renegades president Greg Timm.

“We were hoping things would turn around in time (for the May long weekend) but when (restrictions) didn’t allow it, we extended it into July and we just want to make it a celebration of the return of sports. Everybody is just itching to get going again and feel somewhat normal.

“It’s pretty exciting for our kids. They haven’t played a meaningful game in a long time… it’s basically been two seasons now.”

It’s not just members of the Renegades organization who are excited to see a return to competitive games on the horizon, he added. Once tournament organizers realized a July 1 tournament was feasible – again, barring any change in the pandemic landscape – Timm said the response was positive and immediate.

“Everyone was waiting, and we were kind of hoping that when Dr. Bonnie made her announcement that day, she would give (details) on a return-to-play plan,” Timm explained.

“We were ready to go, so as soon as we knew with some certainty that we could do it, we hit the invite button. And we had 40 or 50 teams respond within 48 hours. It was a huge and rapid response.”

• READ ALSO: Surrey-area sports clubs react positively to B.C.’s reopening plan

Sliding the tournament to early July was relatively simple because Softball City had open dates due to the cancellation earlier this spring of the Canada Cup International Softball Championship.

Timm said having to cancel the popular international event for a second straight year due to the pandemic was unexpected.

“When we started to think about 2021 Canada Cup back in September of 2020, I couldn’t have imagined we were still going to be in this mess. We thought by January 2021 we’d be in the clear and ready to go, so it was almost surreal to us that this was still happening.”

The tournament relies on hundreds of volunteers to run smoothly, and though Timm said the two-year delay means they’ll have to start almost from scratch in recruiting new help – not to mention sponsors – for 2022, he was eager to praise not only Canada Cup staff, but also volunteers and coaches across the Peninsula for the work they’ve put in since the pandemic ground things to a halt.

“And not just our sport – volunteers in every sport,” he said. “Honest to God, it’s been the hardest thing for these volunteers to continue when they don’t see the results of their volunteerism.

“They kept the kids playing as much as they could, kept them organized. It’s been a huge commitment and a huge effort from people whose own lives were affected by COVID and thrown off-balance. I think the volunteers are the heroes out of all of this.”

Whether from players, coaches or other volunteers, when the first pitch is thrown at Softball City July 1, “there’s going to be a lot of excitement in the park,” Timm predicted.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Softball

Previous story
‘Like a movie’: Surrey students see Classroom Champion score big field hockey win with Team Canada
Next story
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Just Posted

Fleetwood Park Secondary School’s 2021 commencement ceremonies were held over the course of two days, June 10 and 11. Grads went through a small, distanced ceremony in groups of four, with up to four members of the grad’s household. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s 2021 grads find creative ways to celebrate in another year of COVID-19

This year’s Grade 12 students were unable to have any large-scale events

Dooris Raad was last seen in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood on June 7. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Police seek help locating missing woman last seen in Ocean Park

Dooris Raad, 27, was last seen on June 2

Scales of Justice, Image courtesy Creative Outlet Scales of Justice, Image courtesy Creative Outlet
Teacher’s elbow injury case against Surrey School District, WorkSafeBC struck by judge

Judge says processes put in place by legislation, collective agreement must be followed

Hundreds gathered at Surrey’s Holland Park Friday (June 11) in memory of the Muslim family killed in London, Ont. on Sunday (June 6). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Hundreds gather at Surrey park in memory of victims in London attack

Vigil organized by Committee of Progressive Pakistani Canadians

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winning ticket for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Once again, there was no winning ticket

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

As stories of the horrors of residential schools circulate after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced it had located what are believed to be the remains of 215 children, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he feels a connection with the former students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 sides of the same coin: Ex-foster kids identify with residential school survivors

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the child welfare system takes Indigenous children from their families

Most Read