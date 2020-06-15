The Taylor Lacrosse Box at White Rock’s Centennial Park re-opened on the weekend. (File photo)

White Rock re-opens lacrosse box, sports fields as part of ‘phased-in’ plan

Since mid-May, the city has been opening outdoor facilities as COVID-19 restrictions ease

A few days after a White Rock resident reached out to Peace Arch News to question why the Taylor outdoor lacrosse box at Centennial Park was still closed, the city re-opened the popular facility, and announced that more fields and facilities are set to open later this week.

Early last week, City of White Rock communications manager Donna Kell said the city was “working on a phased-in approach to opening our facilities,” which explained why the tennis and pickleball courts at Centennial Park opened in mid-May, while the lacrosse box remained closed.

On Thursday (June 11), the city issued a news release with further details of the phased-in approach, announcing that “with the direction of sport associations and with physical distancing and community safety guidelines” in place, the lacrosse box, as well as sports fields at Centennial Park and Peace Arch Elementary would open Saturday and both of the city’s lawn bowling clubs – Mann Park and White Rock – would re-open today (Monday). The spray park at Memorial Park will re-open June 22.

“We are pleased to be reopening our outdoor facilities and resume some summer activities with input from the experts,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

“We want people to stay active and healthy while they enjoy all that White Rock has to offer.”

Last week, Pat La Roue – whose two sons both played with Semiahmoo Rock Lacrosse before graduating to the junior ‘A’ ranks – questioned why the lacrosse box and the new all-abilities Generations Playground, which opened in 2018, were the only outdoor facilities still closed in the Centennial Park area.

“I’ve watched the pickleball players as they overcrowd the court, they are intermingling without regard,” he said.

“Seems odd considering the medical evidence regarding the age demographics and danger for COVID transmission… I find it incredibly hypocritical and quite frankly, insulting (that) this facility has opened without the others.”

The outdoor lacrosse box at Centennial Park is used by Semiahmoo Rock for all its lacrosse practices, Rock president Colin Snyder said, adding that the association’s contract with the city was originally cancelled “to at least June 30 due to COVID-19.”

Snyder, who lives near Centennial Park, said he has seen “large groups of people” playing both pickleball and tennis of late, and prior to the lacrosse box’s June 13 re-opening, said he been contacted by a handful of parents inquiring about the availability of the box.

The city’s June 11 news release also notes that while regular community recreation programs have been cancelled for the summer, some adapted outdoor fitness programs will be available later in the summer. As well, a selection of youth summer camps will be offered through White Rock’s recreation and culture department, with increased safety protocols – such as daily health screenings and lower instructor-to-child ratios – in place.

Many sports associations across the Semiahmoo Peninsula are still waiting for the green light to return to action, as return-to-play plans are formally approved by government health authorities and individual provincial sports organizations.

Last week, Coastal FC soccer announced it would return to local fields today (Monday), and others are expected to return this month.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLacrosseWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials
Next story
Northview’s new head pro tees up day-long Golfathon fundraiser with group

Just Posted

A Walk Through Time

A tour of Cloverdale’s historic heart

Canada-U.S. couple embrace only option to meet – Peace Arch Park, now dubbed ‘Passion Park’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

White Rock re-opens lacrosse box, sports fields as part of ‘phased-in’ plan

Since mid-May, the city has been opening outdoor facilities as COVID-19 restrictions ease

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 14: Provincial court trials in B.C. are to resume July 6

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society may open this summer in Cloverdale

Heritage Rail: Surrey’s Jewel

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Homebuilders Association Vancouver to livestream excellence awards on June 19

Viewers will have a chance to win a $1,500 design consultations

Search for missing plane is familiar territory for one B.C. man

John Letourneau says it is the same stretch of river that claimed artist Toni Onley’s life in 2004

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Langley house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

Man arrested after allegedly drawing swastikas on Metro Vancouver SkyTrain

Officer was injured during the arrest

Most Read