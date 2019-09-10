White Rock football teams earn victories during Titans Day

The Atom division White Rock/South Surrey Titans played the Delta Rams at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans have hit the field running.

The minor-football association kicked off the 2019 season this month and last Sunday held its annual Titans Day, in which all the organization’s team host games at South Surrey Athletic Park.

The Titans’ two flag-division squads – Team Blue and Team White –got the action started in the morning, playing each other, before the atom-division crew took the field, defeating the visiting South Delta Rams in convincing fashion, 32-0.

Next up was the local peewee team, who got a combined five rushing touchdowns from quarterback Chase Thurston and running back Logan Wager, defeated Vancouver’s Westside Warriors 34-14. On the defensive side of the ball, the Titans – led by Liam deGoode and Lukas Graham – stopped the Warriors on the goal line on three separate occasions.

“This was a very tough, physical game but our team rose to the occasion. We are very pleased with our start to the season and the fact that each player is contributing to the success of the team,” said peewee head coach Derek McGowan.

The junior bantams also earned a win Sunday, 36-16 over the Coquitlam Vikings. Running back Hudson Bromley rumbled for three touchdowns, while Ryder Quintana had a pair of scores.

The midget Titans were the last team to take the field, losing a low-scoring 7-6 battle to the Maple Ridge Knights. The Titans lone TD was scored on a run by quarterback Mathias Charlie-Wilson.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter