White Rock figure skater strikes gold

Isabella Arney won gold at the Skate Canada Ottawa Minto Summerskate Super Series last month. (Contributed photo)

A Semiahmoo Peninsula figure skater struck gold last month in Ontario.

Isabella Arney, a 14-year-old White Rock Christian Academy student, captured top spot at the Skate Canada Ottawa Minto Summerskate Super Series, which was held late last month in the nation’s capital.

The win was Arney’s fourth gold medal of the skating season.

Arney, who was competing in the pre-novice, Group 7 division, posted a personal-best score in the competition’s short program, and was equally successful in the long program, comfortably landing both a double axel and a triple salchow.

Keegan Murphy, her coach at Richmond-based Connaught Skating Club, said he was “delighted” to see the season going so well for his young skater.

Next up for Arney is a Summerskate event in Burnaby set for Aug. 18-19.