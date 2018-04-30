White Rock Divers’ Jessie Nowotny won two silver medals at provincial diving championships last month in Victoria. (Anna Davydova/ADProduction.ca photo)

White Rock Divers make splash at provincial meet in Victoria

White Rock/South Surrey club brings home 21 medals

Members of the White Rock Divers had to clear a little more room in their respective trophy cases last week – OK, maybe a lot more – after returning home from provincial diving championships with some new hardware.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula dive team won a combined 21 medals at the meet – held April 20-22 in Victoria – and added a handful of top-10 finishes, as well.

Competing at the Group D-level, Amelia Semple won three gold medals – on the girls one- and three-metre events, plus the platform – and in the Group D boys division, Mattias Frohloff won silver on the three-metre and Maori Pomeroy-Farrell placed sixth.

In the Group C boys division, Curtis Frohloff led the pack with three gold medals – in platform, as well as the one-and three-metre boards. In the same competitions, Carter Baker won two silvers – in platform and three-metre – and added bronze in the one-metre, and Cameron Gibbons won bronze in the three-metre competition.

In the Group C girls competition, Madeline Green won gold and silver – in three- and one-metre dives, respectively – while placing fourth on platform, while Paige Bush won two bronze medals – in platform and three-metre – while finishing just off the podium, in fourth, in the one-metre event. In the Group C one-metre event, Isabella Hood was sixth and Imaan Bhatia eighth, to round out the top-10 scores.

Daniella Lasinska won bronze in the Group E three-metre competition; Leighton Reynolds was fourth in both the Group E boys one- and three-metre finals; and in Group A, Jessie Nowotny was second and Helen Synnott fourth.

Nowotny also won silver in the women’s open division, on the one-metre board, while Jayden Poole snagged bronze in Group B men’s three-metre.

Rounding out the White Rock Divers’ medal haul was Miami James, who won gold in the Group E one-metre competition, while Lasinka placed fourth in the same event.

“We are seeing really great results in our youth (divers)… It was a really great meet for us,” White Rock Divers’ founder Bev Boys told Peace Arch News, while heaping praise upon the club’s coaching staff of Jose Palma, Kim Lotnick and Greg Cox.

