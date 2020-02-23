Daniela Ursulesku (centre) accepts her gold medal in the youth female sprint along with silver medallist Zaphira Ey (left) from Comox, and bronze medallist Jimin Ryu (right) from Coquitlam, at the Regional Cadet Biathlon Championship. (Aimee Glaubitz photo)

White Rock cadets nab medals at Vernon competition

Thirteen members of 907 Squadron compete at regional meet

A handful of young cadets from White Rock’s 907 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron were on target in Vernon earlier this month.

In total, 13 cadets combined to win eight medals at the Regional Cadet Biathon Competition – which combines fitness, skiing, teamwork and marksmanship and was held Feb. 14-16.

In the open female relay division, Daniela Ursulesku and Alissa Guo combined to win gold, while Ursulesku also won gold on her own, in the youth female sprint. In the open male relay competition, Kevin Shu and Zac McKenna won silver, while Sophia Xu and Jiaqi Zhang also won silver in the junior female relay event.

In the junior male relay division, Justin Jiang and Linden Ubungin joined forces to win silver, as well, while the squadron also scooped three bronze medals – Guo in senior female sprint, Kevin Shu in senior male sprint and Jian in junior male sprint.

Ursulesku and Guo were also also two of 10 cadets selected to represent B.C. at the National Cadet Biathlon Championship, which is scheduled for Valcartier, Que. in March. Captain Tim Dyke will also serve as a coach at the nationals.


Local Sports

