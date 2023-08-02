The White Rock 15U AA Tritons minor baseball team won the B.C. championship on Sunday. (Contributed photo)

White Rock 15U Bantam AA Tritons win minor baseball championship Sunday

Next up: Western Championship qualifier in Richmond Aug. 4-6

It was a golden weekend for the White Rock 15U AA Bantam Tritons, who won the provincial minor baseball championship in Nanaimo on Sunday (July 31).

The White Rock South Surrey Baseball Association squad went 3-1 in round robin play that started on Thursday, July 27, beating the Nanaimo team 12-5. On Saturday, they beat the Surrey/Newton team 6-0, and went into extra innings to win 7-6 vs. the Cowichan Valley Mustangs, also on Friday.

“We finished second in our pool, which set up a semi-final match against top-seed Richmond City Chuckers,” Tritons head coach Jeff Lewis said. “Our offence came out strong, scoring 12 runs. The defence held them to five runs, led by our starting pitcher Alex Wilson and closer Hayden Macdonald.”

READ ALSO: Henri Lorieau baseball tournament returns to Centennial Park in White Rock

They won 12-5 against Richmond, setting them up with rival North Delta Rays, the only team to beat them in the round robin.

Starting pitcher Hayden Macdonald and closer Dawson Clift held North Delta to one run for a 4-1 victory and the 15U AA BC Minor Provincial Championship.

“I’m very proud of them – they played amazing,” Lewis said, noting the two teams have been season-long rivals, making the win extra sweet. “They’ve been consistent all season.”

The Tritons finished the season at 32-8, the second in their tier.

The team will play in a Western Championship qualifier in Richmond this weekend, starting Friday, Aug. 4.

