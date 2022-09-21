Whistler’s Harriman wins Head of the Nicomekl rowing title

Last weekend’s Head of the Nicomekl regatta featured nearly 270 people competing in a variety of categories. (Contributed photo)

The Nicomekl Rowing Club hosted its largest-ever Head of the River regatta last weekend in South Surrey, with more than 156 entries and nearly 270 people taking part in the one-day event.

Held Saturday, the event – which features rowers in a variety of divisions – features a nearly six-km route that runs from the dam near Elgin Road to the Crescent Beach pier. And while a number of different races were held in the morning – singles, doubles, quads and eights – in the afternoon, a “trophy” race was held, in which a variety of rowers compete, and results are weighted by age, gender and boat type, with the winner crowned the Head of the Nicomekl.

This year’s winner was a single rower – Whistler Rowing Club’s Maureen Harriman, who is no stranger to the top of the Nicomekl podium. Harriman has won the Head of the River title multiple times through the years, including three straight wins from 2015-2017, and another in 2012.

“A big congratulations go out to her for her efforts on the water,” said Nicomekl Rowing Club member Ruth Pattison, one of the regatta organizers.

Participants in this year’s event came from across the Lower Mainland, as well as Vancouver Island, the B.C. Interior and a few from the United States – including one rower who came all the way from Florida.

In addition to Harriman’s overall victory, the hosts from the Nicomekl Rowing Club had some strong showings too, Pattison noted. Among the top local results was the silver-medal performance from Jenn Adams and Tessa Coutu, who competed in the women’s novice 2X division.



