Whalley perfect so far at Canadian Little League Championship

Whalley Major Allstars celebrate a win Wednesday (Aug. 8) at the 2018 Canadian Little League Championship in Mirabel, Quebec. (Photo: cbc.ca)

Whalley Major Allstars have been perfect in Quebec so far.

Through the round-robin stage of the 2018 Canadian Little League Championship in Mirabel, the Surrey-based baseball team earned six wins and zero losses.

The most recent win came today (Wednesday) against Team Quebec (Valleyfield), in a 11-4 victory for Whalley.

Next up for Whalley is a semifinal game Friday (Aug. 10). With a win, they’d earn a berth in the championship final on Saturday. Both games will be shown on CBC-TV.

If the boys win the Canadian championship, they’ll be off to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA from Aug. 16 to 26.

To date, Whalley has won five Canadian Little League titles.

This year, Whalley opened the tourney on Aug. 2 with a 5-4 win over Team Alberta (South West LL), then demolished Team Ontario (High Park) by a score of 12-2 the following day. Saturday’s action saw the Surrey squad edge the host team (Mirabel Diamond) 1-0, and on Monday the Whalley boys dusted off Team Prairies (Regina Kiwanis) 10-0. On Tuesday afternoon it was another 10-0 win, this time over Team Atlantic (Glace Bay).

The team booked its trip to Quebec after winning the provincial title in Trail on July 28, with a 6-1 victory over Lynn Valley.

In pool play at the tourney in Quebec, seven teams represented regions across Canada. The players are aged 10 to 13.

More to come on this story.

ONLINE:

Tournament website: http://llcc.pointstreaksites.com/view/llcc/schedule

CBC coverage: https://www.cbc.ca/sports/baseball/little-league/little-league-canada-live-stream-1.4766195