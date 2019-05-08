Whalley Major Allstars celebrate a win at the 2018 Canadian Little League Championship in Mirabel, Quebec, last August, in a game broadcast by CBC.

BASEBALL

Whalley Little League’s Bat-A-Thon aims to collect $20K for facility projects

Online fundraiser for June 1 event at Whalley Athletic Park

Whalley Little League aims to hit a financial home run with another Bat-A-Thon this spring.

The goal of the online fundraiser is to collect $20,000, for the baseball association “to afford facility projects we simple couldn’t do otherwise,” according to a post on the website wllbatathon.com. “This in turn helps us keep our registration fees low and our quality of uniforms and equipment high.”

Last year’s Bat-A-Thon generated $16,789, and the 2019 edition is scheduled for Saturday, June 1.

With prizes up for grabs, players collect money through donations by credit card on the website, or by cash or cheque in hand.

CLICK HERE to see the 2018 prize winners.

CLICK HERE to donate.

Organizers of the Bat-A-Thon say that since 1956, Whalley Little League “has been providing life lessons through team sport and helping to realize the dreams of our youth.

“Successful programs need the assistance of our community and friends,” the website says. “Your support goes directly to equipment and other costs of running our league. The players will have the opportunity to participate in a fun and friendly hitting competition.”

The baseball association operates seven diamonds at Whalley Athletic Park, in addition to two permanent indoor practice facilities, clubhouses, concessions and grandstands.

The event on June 1 will include the Bat-a-thon (distance and target points, on Major Diamond #2), and competitions for “Throwing around the Horn” (at Rookie Diamond #6) and base-running (Minor A Diamond #5). As well, a games area will include a dunk tank, bean-bag toss games, Plinko, “knock the clown” throwing games, tug-of-war and more.

In February, Whalley Little League executives hoped a boundary change would give the organization a boost in number of registered players, with the eastern boundary of the association’s catchment area extended from 176th Street to 196th.

“Now we’re split by the city boundary of Surrey and Langley, so now it’s a case of Surrey players playing in Surrey and Langley players in Langley,” Whalley VP Mark Deshane said at the time.

As an organization, Whalley Little League shares its catchment with four minor baseball associations, including Cloverdale, Newton Canadian, Surrey Canadian and North Delta.

Last August, Whalley’s Major Allstars won two games at the fabled Little League World Series tournament in Pennsylvania during a summer to remember, both on and off the ball diamond.

‘Our numbers are down’: Whalley Little League looks to grow as boundary swings eastward.

PHOTOS: Whalley’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico.

Ottawa intervenes to get 13-year-old ball player to Little League World Series.


