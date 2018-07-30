Surrey’s Whalley Little League Majors Allstars are B.C. champs

The “vibe was electric” when some young Surrey boys dominated to win the Little League BC championship in Trail this past Saturday.
“It’s overwhelming and exciting,” said Mike Marino, one of the coaches of the 12-year-old boys. “It’s been a whirlwind.”
The Whalley Little League Majors Allstars team is now off to Montreal this week, to represent B.C. in the Little League nationals that run from Aug. 2 to 11.
“We’re very confident,” said Marino on Monday, as he prepared for the team to fly out the next day. “We do believe we’re the best team in Canada.”
If the boys win the Canadian title, they’ll be off to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA from Aug. 16 to 26.
“We told them this could be the summer of their lifetime,” he continued. “I myself didn’t get this far when I was 12 years old. I didn’t make it out of the districts. I don’t know if they realize how hard it is to get where they’re going.”’
In the Friday night semi-final game, Whalley matched up with Little Mountain and conquered, winning 6-2.
Jordan Jaramillo and Zaedan Pleasants pitched for the Whalley team, saving “ace” Ian Huang for the final.
“They had to burn their two top pitchers to get to the semi-final, and we didn’t have to burn anyone,” said Marino.
The Saturday final saw Whalley face Lynn Valley for the provincial crown.
They were, of course, victorious, winning 6-1.
“We have a little bit of history there,” said Marino. “I think they were feeling confident they were going to beat us even though they know we had Ian (Huang) ready to go. We saved him. We thought we could get by the semi-finals with the two other guys. We saved our ace for the final.”
In that game, the team’s “big boy” Dio Gama was “visibly upset” when the ump called a foul ball after the pitcher hit Gama with a ball on the forearm.
“But the very next pitch he hit one about 330 feet. It actually dented the mountain,” said Marino. “The backdrop of the fence, there’s a five foot gap and it’s the start of the mountain. He crushed the ball so hard it stuck inside the mountain. It’s implanted in the mountain, people took a picture of it, they couldn’t believe it.”
From there, Marino said the team knew: “We’re going to Montreal.”
“We had Ian on the mound, Dio locked it in. The whole team hit the ball, just hit after hit after hit. We crushed it.”
Marino said the reality of their achievement hasn’t sunk in yet.
“I talked to some of the boys last night and a lot of them don’t realize what they’re in for,” he laughed. “There’s going to be people who fly in and come to watch you just for this. Coaches coming in, younger kids asking for autographs. In Whalley we have a rich history in this kind of thing, us coaches we know what to expect. I don’t think the kids do. They’re excited, but they have no idea. They’re going to treated like professional players. First class athletes.”
Marino noted the Whalley Little League Association is tiny, compared to other leagues.
“We have 280 kids, most have 700 to 1,500. So you talk about the little engine that could. It’s crazy what we do with the amount of kids we have.”
Marino credited the league’s success to its mantra: work hard, and “family first.”
“The boys love each other, they treat each other like brothers,” said Marino. “They play for each other.”
The national final is set for Saturday (Aug. 4), and Marino noted CBC will broadcast the final (at 8 a.m. PST).
