Whalley Chiefs pitcher Yuta Hashiguchi throws a strike during a game in May 2018. (File photo: Ryan McLeod)

Whalley Chiefs host U18 baseball provincials, with by-donation entry for games

Also, seven teams in tourney asked to bring ‘Baby Box’ of goods for donation to the food bank

Whalley Chiefs are hosting the 18U AAA Tier 1 baseball provincial championship tournament this weekend (July 11-14).

In a charitable initiative, admission to games is by donation to Surrey Food Bank.

“This year the Chiefs have decided to waive their usual $5 per-person, per-day gate fee for a food bank donation,” tournament director Jaelee Treit told the Now-Leader.

“This is a significant revenue loss for the Chiefs, but a worthy cause. The Chiefs believe in giving back and supporting the community. Most people only think of the food bank at Christmas.”

Also, the seven teams in the tourney were asked to provide a “Baby Box” of goods for donation to the food bank – for “our future ball players,” Treit said.

“The team with the best Baby Box will win a prize. The response from these teams has been amazing. It’s going to be a tough decision.”

In addition to the Chiefs, the Baseball BC-sanctioned tournament involves Chilliwack Cougars, Cloverdale Nationals, Kelowna Sun Devils, North Delta Blue Jays, Ridge Meadows Royals and Tri-City Thunder.

The teams will play four seeded round-robin games, with the top four teams advancing to semi-finals. The winner of Sunday’s final game (4 p.m. start) will represent British Columbia at nationals, to be played from Aug. 15-18 in London, Ontario.

In tourney action, the Chiefs were winless after two games, as of Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE for scores, standings and schedules.

Whalley Athletic Park is located at 13351 105A Ave., off University Drive.

Meantime, North Delta Jr. Blue Jays will represent B.C. at the 18U AAA Tier 1 Western Canada championships after winning Baseball B.C.’s first provincial of the 2019 season. At Unwin Park Sunday, the Blue Jays defeated South Okanagan 6-1 in the final, after a semi-final win against North Fraser.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Chuckwagon driver fined, disqualified after third horse dies at Calgary Stampede

Just Posted

Police seek help locating 12-year-old last seen in South Surrey

‘Out of character’ for Alexandra Lutke to not be in touch: police

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 12–14

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Sold out six weeks ago, Gone Country ‘has really taken off’ in Cloverdale

Set for July 20, the annual party raises money for cancer-related causes

New roving CounterAttack stops impaired drivers in Delta

111 drivers were screened for impairment during roving and static CounterAttack checks last weekend

Whalley Chiefs host U18 baseball provincials, with by-donation entry for games

Also, seven teams in tourney asked to bring ‘Baby Box’ of goods for donation to the food bank

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

Pilot injured in North Langley plane crash

This is the third crash in less than a month in Langley

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach closed because of E. coli

Water testing results by Monday

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Most Read