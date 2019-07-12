Whalley Chiefs host U18 baseball provincials, with by-donation entry for games

Also, seven teams in tourney asked to bring ‘Baby Box’ of goods for donation to the food bank

Whalley Chiefs pitcher Yuta Hashiguchi throws a strike during a game in May 2018. (File photo: Ryan McLeod)

Whalley Chiefs are hosting the 18U AAA Tier 1 baseball provincial championship tournament this weekend (July 11-14).

In a charitable initiative, admission to games is by donation to Surrey Food Bank.

“This year the Chiefs have decided to waive their usual $5 per-person, per-day gate fee for a food bank donation,” tournament director Jaelee Treit told the Now-Leader.

“This is a significant revenue loss for the Chiefs, but a worthy cause. The Chiefs believe in giving back and supporting the community. Most people only think of the food bank at Christmas.”

Also, the seven teams in the tourney were asked to provide a “Baby Box” of goods for donation to the food bank – for “our future ball players,” Treit said.

“The team with the best Baby Box will win a prize. The response from these teams has been amazing. It’s going to be a tough decision.”

18u Tier 1 GM 4: Another close game as @CloverdaleNats defeat @Whalley_Chiefs by a score of 5-3. Final game of the day starts at 8pm with @tri_cp_baseball playing @NDBlueJays pic.twitter.com/0ADvxWpfHe — Baseball BC (@Baseball_BC) July 12, 2019

In addition to the Chiefs, the Baseball BC-sanctioned tournament involves Chilliwack Cougars, Cloverdale Nationals, Kelowna Sun Devils, North Delta Blue Jays, Ridge Meadows Royals and Tri-City Thunder.

The teams will play four seeded round-robin games, with the top four teams advancing to semi-finals. The winner of Sunday’s final game (4 p.m. start) will represent British Columbia at nationals, to be played from Aug. 15-18 in London, Ontario.

In tourney action, the Chiefs were winless after two games, as of Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE for scores, standings and schedules.

Whalley Athletic Park is located at 13351 105A Ave., off University Drive.

Meantime, North Delta Jr. Blue Jays will represent B.C. at the 18U AAA Tier 1 Western Canada championships after winning Baseball B.C.’s first provincial of the 2019 season. At Unwin Park Sunday, the Blue Jays defeated South Okanagan 6-1 in the final, after a semi-final win against North Fraser.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter