Wenatchee Wild forward, Nathan Iannone protects the puck from Prince George Spruce Kings’ defenseman Jay Keranen during overtime in Game 3 of the BCHL finals (via @WenatcheeWild1/Twitter)

Wenatchee could be first U.S. team to win BCHL playoffs in nearly 40 years

The Wild are one win away from winning the final round against the Prince George Spruce Kings

It’s been 39 years since an American team won the championship in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The Wenatchee Wild are looking to break the spell.

The lone U.S. team in the Junior A league is leading the best-of-seven series 3-1 in the finals against the Prince George Spruce Kings, after beating the Merritt Centennials, Vernon Vipers, and Trail Smoke Eaters in previous rounds.

If they win Game 5 against Prince George, they”ll earn the Fred Page Cup – on home ice to boot. That goes Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Town Center in Wenatchee, Wash.

The Bellingham Blazers were the last American team to win the cup, back in 1979, when they swept the Kamloops Rockets 4-0.

