Kapil Dev in a photo posted to twitter.com/therealkapildev.

‘We the Sikhs’ book launch in Surrey to include Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev

Man known as ‘Paaji’ scheduled to be at a hotel in Guildford this week

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev is expected in Surrey this week for a book-launch event, according to Brand D Media.

He’s scheduled to be at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford on Thursday (April 18) to unveil We the Sikhs, a souvenir book described on the wethesikhs.org website as a “inspiring, heartening and stirring” account of Sikh history.

“(The book) gives you an accurate history of the Sikh community from the times of its founder Sri Guru Nanak Sahib Ji in the 15 th century. Every major incident has been chronicled so that the future generation stays well-updated.”

Dev, known as “Paaji” in the world of cricket, “is known for his charisma,” according to a bio. “We The Sikhs is his tribute to Sikhism,” notes the website. “Being deeply moved by the experience of visiting a gurdwara in Pakistan, he resolved to bring all the world’s gurdwaras together in one invaluable publication. The result? This coffee-table book.”

Dev’s verified Twitter account, which has 271,000 followers, describes him as “First World Cup Winning Captain | Former Cricketer| Proud Humanitarian| Big Foodie | True Dilwala | Golf Lover | Pro-India Fan.”

On Wikipedia, a bio for Dev, 60, says he was named by Wisden as the Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002. “Dev captained the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He was India’s national cricket coach between October 1999 and August 2000. He retired in 1994, holding the world record for the greatest number of wickets taken in Test cricket, a record subsequently broken by Courtney Walsh in 2000.”


