The games at Guildford rec centre this weekend (April 20 to 22) will decide which two teams will represent Western Canada at the NCL national finals, held in Montreal.

Water polo 19U Western National Finals at Guildford pool this weekend

Teams of women and men play for trip to national championships in Montreal

The pool at Guildford Recreation Centre will play host to some high-level water polo action this weekend.

The 2018 19U Western National Finals will be played at the facility from Friday to Sunday (April 20-22).

The Water Polo Canada event focuses on the National Championship League (NCL), considered the highest level of domestic water polo in Canada.

The NCL championship events this year are shared by host cities Surrey and Edmonton.

The league was founded in 2014 to bring Canada’s domestic club programs under a country-wide umbrella. NCL competitions run from November to May and include more than 750 water polo games a year, played in six provinces and 15 cities.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

• RELATED: Double bronze for Surrey water-polo athletes at Pan American Championships, from 2017.

Both women and men 19U teams will be in action this weekend in Guildford, with gold-medal games scheduled for Sunday at 11:40 a.m.. (women) and 1 p.m. (men), at 15105 105th Ave., Surrey. The games will decide which two teams will represent Western Canada at the NCL national finals, held in Montreal.

CLICK HERE for the schedule of games

In February, Guildford rec centre played host to the 19U Interconference Crossover, the largest event on the NCL calendar.

Following the tourney, the NCL focus will shift to Edmonton, host of the 16U and 14U Western National Finals.

In total, the hosting of the league’s 2018 regional championship tourneys will bring more than 700 athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers to Surrey and Edmonton for four weekends of high-level water polo competition, according to Water Polo Canada.

• RELATED: South Surrey’s Garrett Davis heads to Peru with Canadian water polo team, from 2017.

Also at Guildford rec centre, Pacific Storm Water Polo Club (stormwaterpolo.ca) will host a Mini-Health Expo on Saturday (April 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several “Lunch Talks” are planned to cover a range of subjects, including “Bumps, Blows & Jolts: The Truth About Concussions,” “Spinal Health Check-ups,” “Health Monitoring & Focus For the Athlete” and “Overdose Awareness & Prevention Strategies.”

Previous story
B.C. city one of two Canadian sites for National Lacrosse League combine

Just Posted

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ set to begin filming in Cloverdale on Thursday

Film crews, cast will be on site late into the night on 176 Street

Site of future North Clayton elementary school moved due to traffic concerns

Community cited concerns when new school was proposed for a dead end street

Water polo 19U Western National Finals at Guildford pool this weekend

Teams of women and men play for trip to national championships in Montreal

New book about honey bees from Surrey poet laureate Saklikar and expert Winston

‘Listening to the Bees’ will be launched at Surrey library on May 11

Man wanted on assault, forcible confinement charges could be in Surrey

Lane Steven Peepchuk may be driving a white Honda Accord

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study

Researchers say had naloxone kits been distributed faster, more people’s lives could have been saved

B.C. city one of two Canadian sites for National Lacrosse League combine

Langley Events Centre will host one of five North American combine sites

Dog reunited with B.C. man after being stolen from backyard

Pup was in a fenced-in backyard when he was taken and shoved into a truck by woman

Large boulder closes highway at Three Valley Gap for hours

The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring 30 NHL players, alumni

Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke to perform at event

Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

B.C. consumers warned to watch out for counterfeit dresses, apparel online

Shoppers who get scammed encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

B.C. Lions urge high school students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

Most Read