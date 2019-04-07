Jayda Francis, 8 and Emily Klenin, 9 of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation wait their turn at the Langley Events Centre during the Junior Olympic championships. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

Among the hundreds of elite young athletes jumping, flipping and tumbling at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) field house on Saturday, Jayda Francis, 8 and Emily Klenin, 9 of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation seemed more relaxed than most.

It may have been the first-ever Gymnastics BC provincial championships for competitors who train at the Junior Olympic (JO) Level 1-5 categories, but for Jayden and Emily, it was familiar territory.

Langley Events Centre, the inaugural host site, is where their club is based, and the foundation happens to be putting on the event together with Gymnastics B.C.

That also made it a familiar space for Dumitru Avarvarei, women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) head coach at the foundation, who was there with the pair of young competitors.

They were among some 450 gymnasts between the ages of five and 12 from across the province, who were competing at the two-day 2019 B.C. WAG Junior Olympic Compulsory Championships set to wrap up Sunday (April 7).

A foundation Facebook post described the field of competitors as “the best of the best.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

.

__________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Overtime win helps Vancouver Giants secure 2-1 playoff victory

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 31–April 5

Tragic end to hostage situation, Cloverdale community supports homeless man, and more

Surrey RCMP investigate theft of three semi-tractor trucks

Police Dog Service attempted to track the suspect

Surrey councillor voices concern about crosswalk on King George Boulevard

Doug Elford says it’s probably welcomed, but cites ‘excessive speeding’ as an issue

Surrey students develop prototypes for ‘hope’ at regional science fair

From asteroid mining to a bionic hand

Highland dancers take the floor at championships in Surrey

Dancers from B.C., Alberta, Washington competed

VIDEO: Cottage country homes for show

Head to the Cloverdale Agriplex to find what you need for your dream cottage country home

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

VIDEO: Overtime win helps Vancouver Giants secure 2-1 playoff victory

G-Men lead the semifinal best-of-seven playoff series against Victoria 2-0 after second at home win

Langley student stages fundraising basketball tournament to help homeless get shoes

Organizer moved by the sight of people with ‘nothing that even resembles a sock’

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

Most Read