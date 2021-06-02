VIDEO: Vancouver Giants to pick 11th in first round of 2021 player draft

The moment when the WHL draw gave the 11th spot in the first round of the 2021 draft to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Screenshot)

The moment when the WHL draw gave the 11th spot in the first round of the 2021 draft to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Screenshot)

Draft lottery results have given the Langley-based Vancouver Giants 11th overall pick among 22 teams in round one of the 2021 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

G-Men will then have the 12th pick in all additional rounds.

The results were announced earlier this morning from the WHL head office in Calgary.

Spokane Chiefs will select first overall.

The draft is scheduled for Thursday, Dec.9.

The draw saw the WHL divided into three pools of teams based on their regular season records, with pool A made up of the WHL Division champions; Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, and Kamloops Blazers.

In pool B were the Giants and other middle-of-the-pack teams, including Calgary Hitmen, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, Portland Winterhawks, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Winnipeg ICE.

Pool C was for the lowest place club from each division, Moose Jaw Warriors, Red Deer Rebels, Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans, and Victoria Royals.

The lottery decided who would pick when during the first round. After that, the order in the next rounds are based on the teams regular season performance in reverse, with the lowest going first.

Some familiar names to Giants fans were acquired over the years as first-round draft picks, including Mazden Leslie in 2020, Zack Ostapchuk in 2018, Justin Sourdif in 2017, Bowen Byram in 2016, and Trent Miner in 2016.

Eligible for the 2021 draft will be 2006-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

