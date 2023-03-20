Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between

‘They’re a big team, they’re hard to get off the puck, they use their size well’

  • Mar. 20, 2023 11:45 a.m.
  • Sports

Vancouver Giants scored first, but the Tri-City Americans scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.

Giants Skyler Bruce opened the scoring on the powerplay with a rebound goal 4:00 into the game to put Vancouver ahead 1-0. Ty Thorpe and Samuel Honzek had the assist .

Giants Ty Halaburda played against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick WA. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants Ty Halaburda played against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick WA. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tri-City’s Jake Sloan responded 2:51 later, capitalizing on a turnover in the defensive zone.

Exactly 1:01 later, Ethan Ernst got in on the action with a deflection goal to make it 2-1 Tri City.

Then, Adam Mechura scooped up a loose puck and deked out Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman to make it 3-1 with 8:11 left in the opening frame.

In the second period, Sloan netted his second of the game 1:59 into the middle frame with a shortside shot beside the net.

Mechura also got on the board for a second time with a deflection 8:48 into the period.

Vancouver Giants defenceman Colton Alain in action against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. . Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and went on to win 5-2 in Kennewick. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants defenceman Colton Alain in action against the Tri-City Americans Sunday afternoon, March 19. . Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and went on to win 5-2 in Kennewick. (John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants Ty Thorpe netted his 37th of the campaign to get within three with 7:21 left in the second. Skyler Bruce, and Brenden Pentecost, assisted.

After a scoreless third period, final score was Vancouver 2 – Tri City 5.

Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio gave credit to Tri-City, saying “I thought they played solid.”

“They’re a big team, they’re hard to get off the puck, they use their size well, they try to play a possession game,” Maglio told Sportsnet650 following the game.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Everett Silvertips

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

Next up, a Tuesday, March 21, road game against the Portland Winterhawks, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

Giants return home Friday, Mar 24, to play against Kelowna Rockets at 7:30 p.m. pm at Langley Events Centre.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Lonnie Cameron officiated more than 1500 NHL games

Just Posted

Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer Columbus Homes (left), thanks Ravi Kahlon (right), Minister of Housing, for the government grant, alongside Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale (second from right), and Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is facing two charges of sexual assault, one for an alleged incident involving a patient at his Surrey practice reported in July of 2022, the other for a similar allegation involving a patient at his clinic’s former Delta location that occurred between July and October of 2019. (Surrey RCMP/submitted photo)
Surrey doctor charged with sexual assault at former Delta clinic

Lloyd Mackey with a book he helped write and edit, The Church in Surrey & White Rock. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
TWU launches online fonds of Lloyd Mackey, retired Surrey journalist and author

Harry & Sons barbers Troy Michaud and Keira Reichelt cut Joey Pitt’s hair at South Surrey Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: ‘Haircut of the century’ for charity at Surrey Eagles hockey game