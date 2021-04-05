VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Only one player with Langley-based team scored, and that was all they needed

Nothing got past Giants goaltender Trent Miner. Miner’s second consecutive shutout helped lift the the team to a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, 2021, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trent Miner’ second straight shutout helped lift the Vancouver Giants to a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening, April 4 over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops.

Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal of the evening, which came in round three of the shootout.

Nieler was the only guy in the building to beat a goalie tonight! pic.twitter.com/ASR30wbgBY — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 5, 2021

Miner has recorded back-to-back shutout victories for the first time in his WHL career.

It was his first to go to a shootout.

“Those don’t come by too often,” Miner remarked. “Its something pretty cool to be a part of.”

Miner, who turned aside 14 shots compared to Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan, who faced 43, said the team was going so well it made his job easier, but “you can’t fall asleep when your team is rolling as good as they have.”

Playing and living together in the hub has made for stronger connections, Miner said.

“The guys are coming together and its definitely a fun time.”

Associate Giants coach Keith McCambridge praised Miner for his ability to stay “focused and composed and making sure that he has his concentration on when that next shot comes.”

“We needed him to stand tall and he did that.”

RECAP: @trent_miner's second straight shutout helped backstop the G-Men to a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday against the Prince George Cougars. The G-Men are now 3-1 and will battle Kamloops tomorrow at 7. More 📎: https://t.co/TnIvg39Ugn 📸: Allen Douglas pic.twitter.com/YEgF6YeAoH — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 5, 2021

Overall, Giants played the game with “speed and execution” without getting on the “wrong side of the puck,” McCambridge commented.

Both teams combined for five, unsuccessful, power plays in the opening period.

After three periods and going into overtime with neither team scoring, it came down to the shootout, with Nielsen getting his shot in during the third one-on-one round.

Nielsen is now three-for-eight lifetime in shootouts.

The last time the Giants allowed just 14 shots against was also a shutout victory. It came on September 29th, 2019 – a 4-0 shutout victory for the Vancouver Giants and goaltender David Tendeck over the Kelowna Rockets.

Stars of the game were Brennan, Nielsen and Miner.

Next up for the Giants is Kamloops, tonight, Monday, April 5th at 7 p.m.

