VIDEO: Vancouver Giants rack up second road win in a row

The Giants moved within a single point of the Cougars in the West standings thanks to their latest road triumph - a 3-1 victory on Saturday, Feb. 12 and another solid game from netminder Jesper Vikman.

Vancouver Giants completed a weekend road sweep of the Prince George Cougars with a 3-1 victory on Saturday at the CN Centre.

Payton Mount provided a goal and an assist for the Langley-based Giants who also received special team tallys from Fabian Lysell and Ty Thorpe.

Jesper Vikman turned aside 24 of the 25 shots fired his way to earn his second straight victory in as many nights.

The only goal of the evening for Prince George came from Caden Brown in the final minute of regulation.

At 3:19 into the second period, Lysell put the Giants ahead 1-0 on a power marker, parking himself in the left-wing circle, and taking a cross-ice feed from Payton Mount. Lysell’s second goal in as many games also featured an assist from Connor Horning.

Payton Mount earned his second point of the period off a shorthanded two-on-one rush at 17:52. Mount’s low shot snuck through the legs of Cougars netminder Tyler Brennan, giving him his sixth goal of the season and the first of two shorthanded goals on the evening for the Giants. Evan Toth and Ty Thorpe both assisted.

In the third period, with the Cougar net empty, Ty Thorpe ended all hopes of a comeback with his second empty-netter in as many nights. Thorpe’s 13th of the season was unassisted and marked the second shorthanded goal of the night for Vancouver.

Payton Mount had two points as the Vancouve Giants moved within a single point of the Cougars in the West standings thanks to their second road win in a row - a 3-1 victory on Saturday, Feb. 12. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

For a second straight night, Jesper Vikman had a shutout spoiled in the final minute of regulation. This time the Cougars got a goal from rookie Caden Brown, who whacked home a Keaton Dowhaniuk rebound that rang off the post. Connor Bowie also assisted.

All three of the Giants goals on Saturday came via special teams. One from Fabian Lysell on the power play, and the other two from Payton Mount and Ty Thorpe while shorthanded.

Lysell and Thorpe have now each scored goals in back-to-back games.

Saturday’s win followed Friday night’s victory over the Cougars where the Giants snapped a six-game winless skid with a 4-1 final score.

Giants snagged their 17th win on the strength of three assists for Zack Ostapchuk, a pair of goals by Ty Thorpe, single markers from Lysell and Justin Lies, and 34 saves from goaltender Jesper Vikman.

Carter MacAdams had the lone Prince Geoge goal late in the third.

Following the sweep, Giants now sit one point shy of Prince George for sixth place in the Western Conference while holding three games in hand.

Vikman stopped 58 of 60 shots he faced over the weekend, earning a pair of victories in the process. His record against Prince George is now 4-2-1-0.

Next game for the Giants is set for Friday, Feb. 18 on home ice at the Langley Events Centre against the Victoria Royals at 7:30 p.m.

