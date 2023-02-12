VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria Royals

Opponents described as ‘older, experienced, fast, team’ by Giants coach

Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals were tied at two apiece at the first intermission, but it was all Victoria after that, as they scored once in the second and three times in the third on the way to a 6-2 win at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night, Feb. 11. with 3,321 in the stands.

Tanner Scott got Victoria on the board 1:52 into the game on a rebound off the rush.

Vancouver’s Dylan Anderson tied the game 5:24 later when he recovered a dump-in that bounced directly back into the slot on the power play. Ty Halaburda, and Mazden Leslie assisted.

With the period 13:48 old, Brayden Schuurman brought Victoria back ahead 2-1.

Giants forward Connor Dale deflected a slot pass top corner with 2:37 left in the opening frame to tie the game yet again, with Sammy May, and Will Subject getting the assist.

In the second period, Teydon Trembecky netted the only goal of the middle period just 1:26 before intermission.

Victoria widened the gap in the third, with Justin Kipkie firing home a point shot 4:49 into the third to make it 4-2 Victoria.

With 9:04 remaining, Austin Zemlak scored top corner on a shot from the blue line off a face-off.

Victoria’s Tanner Scott dumped in his second of the night, this time into an empty net, with 3:10 left in the game.

Victoria outshot Vancouver 35 to 21, with Brett Mirwald making 29 saves. Victoria’s Braden Holt stopped 19 of 21 shots for the Royals.

Dylan Anderson was named third star of the game.

In a post-game interview with Sportsnet650, Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck described Victoria as “an older, experienced, fast, team”

“They’re a quick team and they obviously generated a lot of speed and pressure against us,” Dyck commented.

“With the lineup that we have now, missing a couple of key offensive guys [it’s] really hard for us to create offence.”

Dyck said he was hoping to fill those holes by the next game, on Saturday Feb. 18, when the G-men host the Saskatoon Blades at the LEC. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

