VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop a heartbreaker late in the third period

Langley-based team suffers a loss on the road in Prince Albert

Giants goaltender David Tendeck in action Tuesday night in Prince Albert. (Photo by Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia)

It was a heartbreaker of a loss.

Tuesday night in Prince Albert, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants (4-4) dropped a 4-2 decision to the Prince Albert Raiders (5-0-2-0).

Kaiden Guhle’s power play goal with 1:28 to go in the third period broke open a 2-2 game for the Raiders who also received a goal and two assists from Washington Capitals prospect Aliaksi Protas.

Giants responded with goals from Justin Sourdif and Tristen Nielsen.

David Tendeck made 23 saves for Vancouver while Carter Serhyenko stopped 25 for Prince Albert.

Play by play:

Just 1:47 into the game, Justin Nachbaur stole the puck inside the Giants line and snapped his second of the season past David Tendeck. Justin Sourdif responded at 16:33 with his fifth of the season off a feed from Tanner Brown. For Sourdif it was his fifth of the season.

Shots: 9-8 Prince Albert.

In the second, Aliaksi Protas gave the Raiders their second lead of the night at 14:28 off a two-on-one rush. Jeremy Masella and Brayden Watts earned assists.

Shots: 12-7 Vancouver

At 3:50 into the final period, Vancouver tied the game when Tristen Nielsen’s shot from behind the goal line on the left-wing side, bounced off the back Carter Serhyenko’s pads and across the line. Dylan Plouffe and Seth Bafaro both assisted.

Kaiden Guhle gave the Raiders their final lead of the night with just 1:28 remaining on the second of a double-minor power play for the Raiders. Guhle’s shot from the left-wing point was assisted by Aliaksi Protas and Ozzy Weisblatt.

With less than three seconds to go, Ilya Usau clinched the victory for the Raiders with an empty-netter. Aliaksi Protas notched his third point of the night with an assist.

Final Score: Prince Albert 4 – Vancouver 2

Justin Sourdif has recorded at least one point in seven of the first eight games for the Giants.

Despite the loss, David Tendeck still leads all WHL goaltenders with a 1.00 goals-against-average and a .961 save percentage.

Tuesday’s game marked just the second time in eight games that the Giants failed to register a power play goal.

The Giants road record now sits at 3-3.

Giants Dylan Plouffe was third star of the game.

Up Next: Giants are off to Saskatoon for a battle with the Saskatoon Blades at Wednesday night.

Photos by: Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia

