VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-1 decision to Kamloops

Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers.

Fraser Minten and Dylan Sydor scored 34 seconds apart in the first period to stake Kamloops to a lead, and Caedan Bankier added a goal early in the third.

Justin Sourdif responded with the lone goal of the night for the Langley-based G-Men mid-way through the third period.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Dylan Garand made 20 saves on 21 shots faced for Kamloops while Trent Miner made 30 saves in the Vancouver goal. With the victory, the Kamloops Blazers clinched the 2020-21 .

Associate coach Keith McCambridge said the team was “flat” in the first two periods.

“The fact that we had enough gas in the tank for that third period tells me we had more to give in the first 40 minutes,” McCambridge said in a post-game interview.

“We obviously needed more of that in the first and second.”

Kamloops took the lead at 12:16 into the first period, when rookie forward Fraser Minten made it 1-0 off a two-on-one rush.

Just 34 seconds later, fellow rookie Dylan Sydor batted home a Quinn Schmiemann rebound for his first career WHL goal.

After a scoreless second period, Caedan Bankier extended the Kamloops lead to 3-0 at 2:43 of the final frame. The draft eligible forward forced a turnover behind the Giants goal, and then banked his own rebound off the skate of Trent Miner and in for his 10th of the season.

Giants lone goal of the game came at 11:39, and it came courtesy of Justin Sourdif who snuck to the front of the Kamloops net, took a chipped pass from Zack Ostapchuk and roofed a backhand shot over Dylan Garand’s right shoulder. Tanner Brown also earned an assist on Sourdif’s 10th of the season.

Sourdif’s goal now gives him 31 points on the season, and moves him into a tie for sixth in WHL scoring.

Giants finish the season with a 2-4 record against Kamloops this season

Zack Ostapchuk and Tanner Brown each earned assists, and have both earned points in back-to-back games.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Do or die’ for Giants heading into final three games

Trent Miner finished the season with a 2-3 record against Kamloops with a .951 save percentage and a 1.42 goals-against average.

Kamloops Blazers posted the best record in the B.C. Division for a second straight season.

With their 16th victory of the season, no team will be able to catch them for the best winning percentage or points percentage.

One game is left for the Giants, a Tuesday evening showdown with the Victoria Royals.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey to host 2022 and 2024 national soccer championships

Just Posted

Fraser Health held a ‘targeted’ vaccination clinic in Surrey on Saturday. (Fraser Health photo)
Fraser Health hosts ‘targeted’ vaccination clinic at Surrey gurdwara

‘In-reach’ event held Saturday

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street Thursday afternoon (May 6, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police watchdog investigating serious collision in Surrey

Incident happend May 6 at King George Boulevard and 128th Street

Surrey Fire Service firefighters quickly contained a fire on 75A Avenue. (Shane MacKichan photos)
PHOTOS: Surrey firefighters extinguish second house fire in Newton

Second fire incident reported in Newton Sunday morning

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 9

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A Port Coquitlam U16 player goes for the free kick during Surrey Mayor’s Cup action in 2018 at Newton Athletic Park. (File photo)
Surrey to host 2022 and 2024 national soccer championships

Events to take place in October

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-1 decision to Kamloops

Third-period rally should have come sooner, said coach of Langley-based team

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

Police looking for more information on fatal shooting

After Bobby Henderson apologized online for his comments to a Toronto reporter, the Langley Rivermen announced that he was no longer team coach and general manager and in fact, had ‘parted ways’ with the franchise in March. (file/Twitter)
Former Langley Rivermen coach and GM apologizes for comments to Toronto reporter

Bobby Henderson blames stress due to the pandemic for his ‘disparaging’ remarks

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Most Read