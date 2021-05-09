VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-1 decision to Kamloops

Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times) Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times) Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times) Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times) Saturday night in Kamloops, Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Minten and Dylan Sydor scored 34 seconds apart in the first period to stake Kamloops to a lead, and Caedan Bankier added a goal early in the third.

Justin Sourdif responded with the lone goal of the night for the Langley-based G-Men mid-way through the third period.

Dylan Garand made 20 saves on 21 shots faced for Kamloops while Trent Miner made 30 saves in the Vancouver goal. With the victory, the Kamloops Blazers clinched the 2020-21 .

Associate coach Keith McCambridge said the team was “flat” in the first two periods.

“The fact that we had enough gas in the tank for that third period tells me we had more to give in the first 40 minutes,” McCambridge said in a post-game interview.

“We obviously needed more of that in the first and second.”

Kamloops took the lead at 12:16 into the first period, when rookie forward Fraser Minten made it 1-0 off a two-on-one rush.

Just 34 seconds later, fellow rookie Dylan Sydor batted home a Quinn Schmiemann rebound for his first career WHL goal.

After a scoreless second period, Caedan Bankier extended the Kamloops lead to 3-0 at 2:43 of the final frame. The draft eligible forward forced a turnover behind the Giants goal, and then banked his own rebound off the skate of Trent Miner and in for his 10th of the season.

Giants lone goal of the game came at 11:39, and it came courtesy of Justin Sourdif who snuck to the front of the Kamloops net, took a chipped pass from Zack Ostapchuk and roofed a backhand shot over Dylan Garand’s right shoulder. Tanner Brown also earned an assist on Sourdif’s 10th of the season.

VIDEO: Thank you Eric Florchuk for 270 games worth of leadership, determination, and skill. On behalf of the @victoriaroyals, @BladesHockey, @TheWHL and ourselves, we couldn't be more thankful. Watch 🎥: https://t.co/0qsakj2jGy pic.twitter.com/qW7I0nrXKN — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 9, 2021

Sourdif’s goal now gives him 31 points on the season, and moves him into a tie for sixth in WHL scoring.

Giants finish the season with a 2-4 record against Kamloops this season

RECAP: Trent Miner made 30 saves, and Justin Sourdif notched his 10th of the season in a 3-1 setback Saturday against Kamloops. More 📎: https://t.co/T2Of026IOu 📸: Allen Douglas pic.twitter.com/KIkaEeqFAA — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 9, 2021

Zack Ostapchuk and Tanner Brown each earned assists, and have both earned points in back-to-back games.

Trent Miner finished the season with a 2-3 record against Kamloops with a .951 save percentage and a 1.42 goals-against average.

Kamloops Blazers posted the best record in the B.C. Division for a second straight season.

With their 16th victory of the season, no team will be able to catch them for the best winning percentage or points percentage.

One game is left for the Giants, a Tuesday evening showdown with the Victoria Royals.