VIDEO: Vancouver Giants downed by Everett

Friday night, Nov 19, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3,000 in attendance, the Vancouver Giants fell 4-1 to the visiting Everett Silvertips. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Everett Silvertips – ranked second in the Canadian Hockey League in the most recent top 10 polls – took away any open space, blocked countless shots and generally frustrated at the Vancouver Giants at every turn in skating to a 4-1 victory on Friday night, Nov. 19, in Western Hockey League action at the Langley Events Centre.

Everett has yet to lose in regulation, improving to 13-0-0-1 and have allowed just 24 goals in 14 games played. Vancouver dropped a third straight game to see their record fall to 7-6-1-0.

“It was like a playoff game. We probably could have got more pucks on net and in the end, I think that was the difference,” said Giants coach Michael Dyck. “They are a tight-checking team, so you don’t have much time and space. Again, the opportunities you have, you have to take advantage of.”

Friday night, Nov 19, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3,000 in attendance, the Vancouver Giants fell 4-1 to the visiting Everett Silvertips. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Despite the three-goal margin of victory, it was a 2-1 score with less than five minutes to play before Everett’s Olen Zellweger scored an insurance marker and then Austin Roest capped things off with an empty-net goal just before the final buzzer.

Adam Hall had the lone Vancouver tally, redirecting a pass from Payton Mount at the 8:02 mark of the second period to make it a 2-1 game. The Silvertips’ Aidan Sutter opened the scoring in the first period before Matthew Ng doubled the lead early in the second.

RECAP: Friday at home the Vancouver Giants dropped a 4-1 decision to the US Division leading Everett Silvertips. The Giants are back at it tomorrow night against Victoria for @White_Spot Legends Night! More 📎: https://t.co/g9W247I2OQ 📸: @Rjmediadottech pic.twitter.com/gy3c1p6Xy7 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 20, 2021

With eight goals on the season, Adam Hall has now surpassed his previous season’s goal total, in nine fewer games.

Giants now sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Weary Vancouver Giants drop 2-1 decision to Kamloops

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants drop 1-0 decision in Prince George

READ ALSO: Outplayed, but not defeated: Vancouver Giants down Portland Winterhawks

Up next, the Giants, in conjunction with Langley Events Centre and White Spot, host White Spot Legends Night on Saturday, Nov. 20 when they welcome the Victoria Royals to LEC at 7 p.m.

To help celebrate 50 years of the Western Hockey League in British Columbia, the Giants will have the Memorial Cup in the building along with some notable WHL/WCHL alumni including Stan Smyl, Ryan Walter, Mark Lofthouse, Ernie “Punch” McLean along with Vancouver Giants Memorial Cup winners Brett Festerling and Kendal McArdle.

“50 years ago, the Estevan Bruins relocated to New Westminster giving B.C. their first WCHL franchise, along with the Vancouver Nats and the Victoria Cougars. This weekend we’re excited to celebrate that history and welcome some of the great personalities associated with that era – many of which helped blaze the trail for future B.C.-based teams to find championship success in the WHL,” said Vancouver Giants senior vice president Dale Saip.

LangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL