Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Two short-handed goals for Langley-based team

Friday night in Kamloops, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

Tristen Nielsen, Justin Sourdif and Eric Florchuk combined for nine points, and Trent Miner stopped 19 shots in the victory.

Kaedan Korczak and Steel Quiring responded for Kelowna.

The Giants power play went a perfect three-for-three and their penalty killing efforts landed them two shorthanded goals.

Florchuk said scoring an early first goal got the team rolling.

“After that, everyone hopped on board and we went to work.”

Giants Associate Coach Keith McCambridge said the special teams were “real important” in the win, getting two short-handed goals and killing penalties.

McCambridge said the players did a good job of creating scoring opportunities.

“Going to the hard areas, going to the front of net, not being a perimeter team and getting to those second chance opportunities,” McCambridge summarized.

“If there’s a play to be made, make it.”

Nielsen scored at 1:52 into the game, off a shorthanded two-on-one rush.

Nielsen’s team-leading 14th of the season was set up by Florchuk, and came off the first shot of the game for the Giants.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Do or die’ for Giants heading into final three games

In the second period, Tanner Brown extended the Vancouver lead to 2-0 at 5:13. His shot from the left-wing circle made its way up and over the right shoulder of Roman Basran. Zack Ostapchuk earned an assist that came off a Rockets turnover.

Back came the Rockets at 6:34. Steel Quiring knocked home his own rebound.

A five-on-three power play goal moved the Giants back ahead by two goals. It came courtesy of Nielsen off a shot from the slot. Alex Kannok Leipert and Justin Sourdif both earned power play assists.

Giants struck again 34 seconds later on a five-on-four power play. It was Sourdif converting off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that also involved Nielsen and Ostapchuk.

The final goal of the period came shorthanded off the stick of Sourdif.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

Giants power play continued to click in the third period. Adam Hall took a feed from Florchuk and wired home his seventh of the season. Nielsen also assisted on the third power play goal of the night for the Giants.

Final goal of the game came courtesy of Kaedan Korczak on a Kelowna power play.

Giants were all three stars of the game, Neilsen, Sourdif and Florchuk in order.

The Giants now have five shorthanded goals for the season, and produced multiple shorthanded goals in a game for the first time this season.

Saturday night the Giants return to action with a home game against the Kamloops Blazers. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Justin Sourdif celebrated with teammates after scoring a shorthanded goal en route to a Vancouver Giants 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night, May 7, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Justin Sourdif celebrated with teammates after scoring a shorthanded goal en route to a Vancouver Giants 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night, May 7, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

On a five-on-four power play, Justin Sourdif converted off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that also involved Nielsen and Ostapchuk.Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night, May 7, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

On a five-on-four power play, Justin Sourdif converted off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that also involved Nielsen and Ostapchuk.Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night, May 7, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
‘Triple-threat’ Southridge School student runs toward CalTech
Next story
NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

Just Posted

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says Van (William) Dinh, a registered massage therapist in Surrey and Langley, has had his licence suspended while an inquiry committee panel investigates allegations of sexual misconduct. (Unsplash photo)
Surrey massage therapist suspended amid sexual misconduct investigation

CMTBC received complaint Van (William) Dinh allegedly exposed ‘sensitive areas of the patient’s body’

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday evening (May 7) to remember 29-year-old corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa, who was killed in last weekend’s brazen daylight shooting outside North Delta’s Scottsdale Centre mall. (James Smith photo)
Hundreds gather to remember victim of North Delta shooting

Corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, was killed in what police say was a targeted incident

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey woman a face of World Ovarian Cancer Day campaign in London, New York

‘It’s so important we find better treatments,’ Catherine Eiswerth says

Flags flown at half mast out front of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre for slain corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa. (Neil Corbett/ The News)
Public vigil and flying flags at half mast done to honour slain prison guard

Maple Ridge corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, is being remembered in a number of ways

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford and Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux. (Contributed photos)
BC NDP ‘chose to create a system of chaos’ by holding back COVID-19 data: Cadieux

South Surrey MLAs criticize provincial government after BCCDC documents leak

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night, May 7, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Two short-handed goals for Langley-based team

Most Read