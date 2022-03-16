VIDEO: Vancouver Giants crown newest captain

Zack Ostapchuk is picked to lead the WHL’s G-Men – making him the 19th captain in the team’s history

St. Albert, Alta.’s own Zack Ostapchuk is the newest captain of the Vancouver Giants. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A 19-year-old hailing from Alberta, who has been part of the Vancouver Giants roster for the past four years, has recently taken on some new duties for the Langley-based hockey team.

Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk has been named the 19th captain of the G-Men, and humbled by the new title and calling it a “huge honour.”

Originally selected 12th overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2018 WHL prospects draft, the 6 ft. 3 in. forward has appeared in 117 career regular season games with the G-Men and has posted 28 goals and 26 assists for 54 points along with 85 penalty minutes.

“I want to sincerely thank my teammates, the Giants ownership group, management team, and coaching staff for their trust in me,” he shared after the recent announcement.

“There are some great leaders in our dressing room, and together we’re going to do our best to make our fans, and our city proud,” Ostapchuk said.

In the first 45 games of this season, Ostapchuk registered 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points along with four power play goals, a team-leading three shorthanded goals and a team-leading four game-winning goals.

During the 2020-21 season, Ostapchuk added seven goals and nine assists for 16 points.

The Ottawa Senators took notice, and selected Ostapchuk with the 39th overall selection in the 2021 NHL draft. He signed a three-year entry level contract with the Senators back in late September.

“Day in, day out, Zack Ostapchuk leads with both his actions and his words and personifies what it means to be a Vancouver Giant,” said general manager Barclay Parneta.

“He’s earned the full respect of his teammates, coaches, and management because of how he plays, how he competes, and how he conducts himself off the ice,” Parneta concluded.

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants take down Portland

and

RECENT: Vancouver Giants wrap up three-in-three with 5-4 home loss to Kelowna

The Giants next game is today (Wednesday, March 16) on home ice at Langley Events Centre (LEC). The puck drops at 7 p.m. against the Tri-City Americans. Then, they faceoff against the Everett Silvertips, again at LEC, on Friday night.

MORE TICKET INFO

.

hockeyLangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Zack Ostapchuk is the newest captain of the Vancouver Giants, as depicted in this graphic illustration by Jamison Derksen. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)