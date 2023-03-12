VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Kamloops Blazers

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 38 shots, but his teammates couldn’t get past his Kamloops Blazers counterpart Matthew Kieper Saturday night, March 11, at the Sandman Centre, as the B.C. Division leaders overwhelmed Vancouver 6-0. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 38 shots, but his teammates couldn’t get past his Kamloops Blazers counterpart Matthew Kieper Saturday night, March 11, at the Sandman Centre, as the B.C. Division leaders overwhelmed Vancouver 6-0. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 38 shots, but his teammates couldn’t get past his Kamloops Blazers counterpart Matthew Kieper Saturday night, March 11, at the Sandman Centre, as the B.C. Division leaders overwhelmed Vancouver 6-0. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants were unable to solve Matthew Kieper and a 38-save performance by Jesper Vikman on his birthday wasn’t enough Saturday night.

Five Blazers had multipoint nights as the BC Division leaders overwhelmed Vancouver 6-0.

Two seconds past the 8 minute mark of the game, Emmitt Finnie opened the scoring for Kamloops with a rebound goal.

With the man-advantage 6:11 into the middle period, Jakob Demek added to the Blazer lead with a powerplay goal, Fraser Minten made it 3-0 when he redirected a pass from the corner past Jesper Vikman, and Connor Levis converted on a penalty shot to make it 4-0 with 6:16 left in the second.

Just 4:12 into the third, Olen Zellweger made it 5-0 on a one-timer from the high slot and Levis finished the scoring with his second of the night on a deflection with 1;30 left.

Final Score: Vancouver 0 – Kamloops 6

Kamloops outshot Vancouve 44-26.

“Our start wasn’t great,” Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio told Sportsnet650 after the game.

“We were on our heels, we weren’t on our toes. And we’re chasing the game a lot. That first period really killed momentum.”

Maglio praised Vikman’s “outstanding” efforts.

“He gave us a chance after the first.”

Giants are on home ice for their third game in as many days this afternoon, Sunday Mar 12 at 4 p.m. against the Prince George Cougars.

The game will include a post game skate for fans with the team.

