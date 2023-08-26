VIDEO: Vancouver FC lose to York

Gabriel Bitar had another great game

Gabriel Bitar scored his third goal for Vancouver FC in 25 minutes of play time against York United on Friday, Aug. 25, but it wasn’t quite enough, with York picking up a 2-1 victory and a crucial three points in the Canadian Premier League’s playoff race.

Miki Cantave assisted Bitar to help him secure his third goal in the first half.

Bitar had scored his two previous goals in the space of 11 minutes against rival Pacific FC on Saturday, Aug. 19, to turn the game around and give Vancouver their first-ever Salish Sea Derby win.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver FC win first-ever Salish Sea Derby

But then, York’s Mo Babouli equalized Bitar’s effort from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, and Austin Ricci came off the bench to fire a strike past Callum Irving for the winner.

For the moment, York occupy the league’s fifth and final playoff spot, ahead of Halifax Wanderers on total wins, which is the first tiebreaker.

Vancouver, meanwhile, remain 12 points out of the playoffs with just seven matches remaining.

Vancouver FC manager Afshin Ghotbi was frustrated by the penalty decision that led to Babouli’s equalizer from the spot, but also said that it is a lesson in making sure his side finishes off opponents. In particular, he highlighted a 76th-minute chance for Alejandro Díaz that was fired directly at York keeper Adisa De Rosario.

“Those are the chances you have to finish on away matches to get all three points,” said Afshin Ghotbi. “When you are 0-1, and you keep the opponent sniffing that they have a chance to come back then human error can take place on all sides and that can change the game.”

Ghotbi said he “liked the discipline tactically that [we] showed, we stayed within the game plan and I think the first goal was a perfect team goal, defending well as a team, pressing high, winning the ball and a great finish by [Bitar].”

Vancouver central defender Rocco Romeo said “when you keep on getting that consistent pressure coming down it gets draining, tiring, honestly. But I think we did well with that throughout the game. The chances that [York] got were either off target or Callum had a pretty easy save to make. But it is just unfortunate about the result, because I think we deserved so much more.”

Next, Vancouver will host Forge on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.

VIDEO: A hard-fought loss for Vancouver FC against Halifax

Vancouver FC

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CPKC Women’s Open serves as measuring stick for young Canadian professionals

Just Posted

Brian Dougherty poses for a photo at the start of the Tour de Cure in Cloverdale on Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey man cycles the extra mile in BC Cancer Foundation’s Tour de Cure

Tony Bhinder, owner of Mainland Truck Trailer Sales and Blue Capital Equipment Finance, holds up his fist in support of the Punch Out Parkinson’s charity boxing gala set for Oct. 20. Bhinder, seen outside his business location in Port Kells, is hosting and BBQ open house Sept. 8 9 to help support Punch Out Parkinson’s and its quest to open a Parkinson’s disease wellness centre in the Surrey/Langley area. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells company offering free trip to Vegas at its open house

Josephine poses for a picture with some Peanuts scarecrows during the annual Scarecrow Stroll at Art’s Nursery in 2022. This year’s stroll begins Sept. 23 and is once again raising money for several charities. (Photo: submitted)
Ninth annual ‘Scarecrow Stroll’ returns to Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

Michael Cook was a member of the Cloverdale Legion for decades. He passed away earlier this year at 81. (Black Press file photo)
Lifelong Cloverdale man gave his time to help others