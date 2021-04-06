Trent Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trent Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Trent Miner’s third shutout leads Vancouver Giants to 4-0 victory

Second Giants goaltender to ever record three straight shutouts

Make it nine periods and counting for Trent Miner without surrendering a goal against for the Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

Monday night, in Kamloops, Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0.

At 10:14 into the game, 2021 NHL draft hopeful Zack Ostapchuk forced a turnover at the Kamloops blueline, raced wide on the Kamloops defender on the right-wing and wired a low shot through the legs of Dylan Garand to stake the G-Men to a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Justin Sourdif recorded his 50th career WHL goal off a turnover near the Kamloops goal. Rookie defenceman Nicco Camazzola pushed a puck free to Sourdif in the slot, and from there, the Florida Panthers draft pick did the rest, tucking a backhand deke home to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead.

Sourdif said he didn’t realize it was number 50 until after the game.

“It was awesome,” Sourdif remarked.

With 1:55 left in the period, Justin Lies pounced on a loose puck off a Kadyn Chabot faceoff victory and he wired home a high shot from the slot to make it a 3-0 lead for the Giants.

Adam Hall knocked home the game’s final goal off a redirect in front of the Kamloops net. Sourdif and Tristen Nielsen both earned assists on Hall’s fourth goal of the season.

Miner becomes the second Giants goaltender to ever record three straight shutouts.

The other was Ryan Kubic who accomplished that feat in 2015 from November 28 through December 4th.

“The score didn’t reflect how close the game was,” Miner said.

“We battled right to the end. Our team was rock solid all the way through.”

Associate Giants coach Keith McCambridge was pleased with the entire team.

“I think we did a really good job of trying to slow them down,” McCambridge remarked.

“From top to bottom I thought our group was real strong. ”

McCambridge credited Miner for being a “calming prescence” for his temmates, who have “confidence that if a breakdown does place, he’s there to make that save.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Sourdif, who posted a goal and an assist, said there were no “weak links” on the team that evening, and that’s why they won.

“We played our best hockey, and that’s what it’s going to take to beat Kamloops,” Sourdif commented.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it two in a row

Nicco Camazzola and Kadyn Chabot both recorded their first career WHL points.

Nielsen has now recorded four multi-point games so far this season.

Next Giants game goes Wednesday evening at 7:05 PM against the Victoria Royals in Kelowna, followed by a Saturday, April 10 game against Prince George and on Monday, April 12, Giants will play Prince George.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants celebrate their win. They downed the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants celebrate their win. They downed the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Zack Ostapchuk got the first goal of the game for the Giants, who went on defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Zack Ostapchuk got the first goal of the game for the Giants, who went on defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trent Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trent Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Harness racing may not continue after April 30

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man found not guilty of smuggling 13 kilos of heroin into Canada

Judge found no forensic evidence linked accused to suitcase, heroin or its packaging

Jim Burke (left) and Brent Hill practice at Fraser Downs March 4. The future of horse racing in B.C. is now in doubt after the NDP Government denied the horse racing industry’s yearly funding grant application. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing may not continue after April 30

Funding request denied by B.C. Government

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will be bringing forward a motion at the April 12 meeting, asking council to stand in solidarity with farmers in India, who have been protesting three new bills since last fall. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor to ask council to stand in solidarity with Indian farmers

McCallum to bring forward motion at April 12 meeting

Eliza Olson, pictured here speaking at the 2017 Earth Day pilgrimage in the Delta Nature Reserve, was voted out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society during the non-profit’s AGM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, ending her 32 years in the role dating back to the society’s inception. (Grace Kennedy photo)
UPDATE: Olson out as Burns Bog Conservation Society president

New board aims to renew, strengthen relationships with staff, volunteers, members and stakeholders

(Unsplash photo)
Frontline health workers deserve ‘medal of honour,’ says White Rock senior

Sacrifices made, risks taken during pandemic called ‘nothing short of heroic’

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Trent Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Trent Miner’s third shutout leads Vancouver Giants to 4-0 victory

Second Giants goaltender to ever record three straight shutouts

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday, is now in hospital in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)
B.C. woman shot while trying to help friend in mental health crisis

Fundraiser underway for Nanaimo’s Regina Hampson as she recovers from wounds to face and hand

Most Read