Vancouver Whitecaps star player Alphonso Davies challenges a Minnesota United player. Davies is coming to Langley for a kid’s soccer camp. Photo courtesy Bob Frid, Vancouver Whitecaps

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

Some lucky young soccer players will have an opportunity for a close-up encounter with Whitecaps soccer star Alphonso Davies later this month, when the teen sensation appears at the Whitecaps Langley summer camp for young players.

The team announced Davies will make an appearance at a yet-to-be announced time during the event for U7 to U14 boys and girls which will run from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31.

The 17-year-old Davies became the third-youngest player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history when he signed a contract in the middle of the 2016 season.

READ MORE: Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

In July 2018, the Whitecaps said Davies would transfer to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, for a fixed transfer fee and additional compensation that could total as much as $22 million (U.S.) for the Whitecaps, the most ever received by a MLS club.

Whitecaps FC co-owner Jeff Mallett called it “a landmark transfer for our club, country, and league.”

Mallet said the ownership group was committed to investing 100 per cent of the funds back into the sporting side of the club.”

“As a kid, I always dreamed of a moment like this,” Davies said at the time.

“Ever since I joined the ‘Caps when I was 14, they moulded me throughout the years into the pro that I’ve become.”

Davies is from Edmonton.

He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana, to Liberian parents during the second Liberian civil war, which displaced more than 450,000 people. His family came to Canada as refugees when he was five.

Davies scored his first professional goal at the age of 15.

He became a Canadian citizen on June 6, 2017.

READ MORE: Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Earlier this year, Whitecaps FC announced that all Lower Mainland summer camps would feature longer three-hour sessions and they will include a skills challenge focusing on dribbling, shooting, passing, receiving and turning.

Select players from all summer camps will be invited to participate in a skills challenge finale at the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre (NSDC) at UBC.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Just Posted

New parking study planned for Cloverdale town centre

The study will be completed in the coming months and incorporated into the town centre plan

Vehicle crashes into Surrey paint store

Three months ago, a vehicle slammed into businesses in the same strip mall

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

Thrills abound at first annual Tsawwassen Bathtub Race

The Rotary Club of Tsawwassen hopes to make the event a summer tradition in Delta

Concerts at the Pier finale rocks White Rock’s East Beach

BIA president Ernie Klassen predicts a three-location series for 2019

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

Local libraries offer interactive digital novel

Inanimate Alice uses virtual reality systems

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

More bus trips coming to Metro Vancouver this fall

TransLink touts improvements when fall service changes take effect Sept. 34

Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Most Read