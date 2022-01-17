VIDEO: Surrey’s Sourdif reacts after trade to Edmonton by Vancouver Giants

Traded for a pair of first-round draft picks and forward Jacob Boucher

Surrey-raised forward Justin Sourdif has been traded by the Vancouver Giants, the WHL team he’s captained over the past season.

Sourdif is headed for Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a pair of first-round draft picks and forward Jacob Boucher.

Originally selected third overall by the Giants in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft, Sourdif scored 69 career goals for Vancouver and added 97 assists, for 166 points, along with a +82 rating and 132 penalty minutes in 171 career games.

Sourdif is a signed draftee of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, and recently dressed for Team Canada during the recent World Juniors in Edmonton, before the international tournament was cancelled.

Surrey's Justin Sourdif after been traded by @WHLGiants to Edmonton Oil Kings. https://t.co/vpI55AvtwD — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) January 17, 2022

On WHL trade-deadline day Monday (Jan. 17), Giants’ General Manager Barclay Parneta also acquired a first-round draft pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for 2002-born defenceman Tanner Brown.

In a separate deal, the Giants acquired 2002-born, Saskatoon-raised defenceman Tom Cadieux from the Regina Pats, in return for a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2023.

Last Saturday night (Jan. 15) at Langley Events Centre, the Giants (15-17-2-0) dropped a 4-2 decision to Prince George Cougars (15-17-1-1) in the back-half of a weekend double-header.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Vancouver GiantsWHL