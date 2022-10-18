VIDEO: Surrey’s new indoor futsal facility opens as hub for ‘the little brother of soccer’

‘This is the second (futsal) centre in Canada to have this kind of floor,’ operator says

A penalty kick at the new Pacific Futsal location in Surrey. (Photo: Facebook.com/PACIFICFUTSALCANADA)

Surrey is now home to Metro Vancouver’s first futsal-specific facility, according to the operator of the new Pacific Futsal.

The soccer-like indoor game is played on a synthetic-plastic surface imported to a Kennedy-area warehouse by Alex Herrera, who owns the 4,800-square-foot sports centre.

Opening day was Saturday (Oct. 15), following a two-week delay in having the blue, FIFA-approved futsal tile installed there, due to global transportation issues.

“This is the second (futsal) centre in Canada to have this kind of floor,” Herrera said of the “very expensive” surface.

Futsal is a type of soccer played indoors on a much smaller court, making for a faster-paced game with more scoring. “It’s the little brother of soccer, with lots of ball touching and quick decisions by the players,” Herrera explained.

Opening-day action is shown in a two-minute video posted to Facebook, along with photos. The first game featured North Surrey Mustangs Football Club playing White Rock FC.

From early-morning to late-night, Herrera aims to host futsal leagues, drop-in games, private sessions and schools at his facility, located on 90 Avenue just east of Scott Road.

“We’ve had good feedback so far, from what people have told me and also on social media,” he noted.

With wet and cold weather to come this fall, Herrera says his facility is a good indoor option for the local soccer community. “I’m hoping for a very long winter,” he said with a laugh.

Check it out on facebook.com/PACIFICFUTSALCANADA, or visit the under-construction website, pacificfutsalcanada.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

soccerSurrey