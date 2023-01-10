VIDEO: Surrey’s best boys basketball players pose for rare group photo at Classic banquet

RCMP-backed tournament involves 24 senior teams this week, followed by juniors next week

Players, coaches and planners involved in this year’s Surrey RCMP Classic boys basketball tournament pose for a group photo at Enver Creek Secondary on Monday, Jan. 9. The week-long, all-Surrey tourney involves 24 senior-division teams. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

A group photo of Surrey’s best boys basketball players and coaches was a highlight of a special banquet on Monday (Jan. 9).

Members of nearly two dozen Surrey school teams posed for cameras at Enver Creek Secondary ahead of a meal and ceremonies in the gym, where games of the annual Surrey RCMP Classic will be played this week.

The banquet was held for the first time to help kick off the all-Surrey tournament, launched nearly 32 years ago, in the fall of 1991.

Following the group photo, the Tamanawis Drumline played as more than 400 basketball players filed into the gym for a buffet dinner of pasta and Caesar salad.

Surrey RCMP Classic tournament founders Kevin De Boice, left, and Rick Inrig at the banquet held at Enver Creek Secondary gym on Monday, Jan. 9. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Tamanawis Secondary’s drumline at Enver Creek Secondary on Monday, Jan. 9. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

After a couple years of COVID-caused cancellations and postponements, the Classic is back for five days of basketball action, ending with finals Saturday night (Jan. 14) at Enver Creek. Teams in the senior division play this week, with another 24 junior teams to follow next week.

A night to remember! RCMP members joined teams & staff from the ongoing Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic for a celebratory banquet. Thanks to everyone who made this special event possible. @Surrey_classic @Surrey_Schools @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/TreAVjhtY5 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 10, 2023

Monday’s banquet was held to properly celebrate the 30th anniversary of the tournament, according to Rob Rai, Surrey Schools’ director of School and Community Connections for Safe Schools.

Legacy awards were given to Rick Inrig and Kevin De Boice, who founded the tournament in 1991 and continue to organize the annual basketball showcase.

Special guests included Mayor Brenda Locke, Surrey RCMP brass, Surrey Schools officials and tournament sponsors.

The Classic schedule and scores are posted on surreybasketballclassic.ca.

At the 2022 tournament, held in February, Fleetwood Park Dragons team won their first Classic championship with a 87-81 victory over Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, the defending champs.



