Medal-winning members of Vancouver Armwrestling Championships at nationals were (from left to right) Justin Hancock, Clayton Faulconer, Marlon Hicks, Patrick “The Butcher” Callan and Anthony Dall’Antonia. (Photo: Facebook.com/VancouverArmWrestlingClub)

VIDEO: Surrey armwrestler wins three medals at nationals, aims for world title

With help from sponsors, Marlon Hicks will book a flight to Romania this fall

Surrey-based armwrestler Marlon Hicks is aiming to out-muscle competition from around the globe in Romania this fall.

He’s earned a trip to the World Armwrestling Federation championships in the European country after winning three divisions at the Canadian nationals in Edmonton last month.

He’s among five members of Vancouver Armwrestling Club that earned a total of nine medals at the all-Canadian event, held at West Edmonton Mall from July 12 to 14.

“I entered in three divisions and won them all – the Open class for right arm and also the 70KG Masters for both right and left arm,” explained Hicks, 42.

Video of Hicks at nationals is posted to his Marlon The Magician Hicks page on Youtube.

“It was actually a really good experience, and the venue was perfect, in the middle of the skating rink in the mall, on rubber flooring they put down,” Hicks added.

“They had some great crowds of people who were there shopping, and it was a big turnout among competitors this year, including a lot of youth – kids who’ve gotten into it. That’s great to see them get involved because it fits into the Armwrestling Central website I’m starting up.”

Hicks said he is “more confident than ever” to win a medal at worlds, set for October.

“I’ve been to worlds three or four times in the past, and this time I think I can win,” Hicks said Tuesday. “I’ve been on the podium (at worlds) before, and won a bronze medal (in 2010). I’ll enter the same divisions I did at nationals.… I’m focusing on winning the Open division. That’s my goal.”

From now until fall, he’ll compete in “one or two smaller circuit events, just to stay fresh and sharp.”

Hicks, who has earned a reputation for his lightning-fast “hit,” is considered among the best 154-pound pullers Canada has seen, according to a bio posted to Vancouver Armwrestling Club’s website.

Raised in Edmonton, Hicks now lives in the Cedar Hills area of Surrey.

Last spring, he flew to Costa Rica for the Pan American championships, where he won both left- and right-arm titles in the 70KG Masters division.

To compete at worlds this fall, he’ll have to find his own way to Romania.

“We have to pay our own way, because the Canadian Armwrestling Federation doesn’t have the money to pay for everyone to go,” Hicks explained. “If you get a sponsor or even multiple sponsors, they help. I’m always looking for those.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion.

