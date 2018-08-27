More than 120 young fans lined up in Langley for a chance at getting an autograph and picture with soccer star Alphonso Davies of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Soccer superstar Alphonso Davies thrills young fans

Autograph signing by 17-year-old Whitecaps sensation at skills camp for kids

More than 120 young fans got a chance to meet soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies during a Monday autograph session in Langley.

It happened at a Whitecaps summer camp for U7 to U14 boys and girls.

Wide-eyed youngsters brought shirts and soccer balls for the soft-spoken Davies to autograph.

As the lineup formed outside the Whitecaps merchandise trailer, Sam Lenarduzzi, the Whitecaps’ manager of camps and clinics, pointed out some of the young players waiting for a signature would be about the same age Davies was when he began his pro career.

“We got him when was 14,” said Lenarduzzi.

“We’re lucky to have him.”

The 17-year-old from Edmonton, who scored his first professional goal at the age of 15, was born in a refugee camp in Ghana.

His family came to Canada as refugees when he was five and Davies became a Canadian citizen on June 6, 2017.

In July, the Whitecaps announced Davies will be playing for Bayern Munich, a German sports club based in Munich, Bavaria known for its top-tier soccer team, which is the most successful club in German football history.

Davies will transfer to the German team at the end of the season for a fixed transfer fee and additional compensation that could total as much as $22 million (U.S.) for the Whitecaps, the most ever received by a Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

READ MORE: Soccer superstar comes to Langley

READ MORE: Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Earlier this year, Whitecaps FC announced that all Lower Mainland summer camps would feature longer three-hour sessions and they will include a skills challenge focusing on dribbling, shooting, passing, receiving and turning.

Select players from all summer camps will be invited to participate in a skills challenge finale at the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre (NSDC) at UBC.

The Langley camp will run until Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Willoughby Park.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

An awestruck young fan poses for a picture with Davies. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Alphonso Davies of the Vancouver Whitecaps poses with a young fan in Langley Monday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Drug Unit seizes drugs, cash and car in Port Moody bust

Police say warrant was executed at home after months-long investigation into dial-a-dope line

‘No evidence’ following shots-fired reports in South Surrey

Early-morning disturbance blamed on fireworks

UPDATE: Air quality advisory cancelled as fresh air moves into Lower Mainland

Wildfire smoke has been pushed out of the region

White Rock water information session indicated concerns, anger

Organizer Ross Buchanan says residents have no trust in administration

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

Former TWU student stages true-life play about gay acceptance

Shows added after Christian school’s students no longer required to sign controversial convenant

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

VIDEO: Soccer superstar Alphonso Davies thrills young fans

Autograph signing by 17-year-old Whitecaps sensation at skills camp for kids

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Most Read