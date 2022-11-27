VIDEO: Shorthanded Vancouver Giants score to down Portland Winterhawks

Vancouver Giants bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, taking down the first-place Portland Winterhawks 3-1 at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants took down the first-place Portland Winterhawks 3-1 at Langley Events Centre before 3,108 fans on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27.

The Hawks struck first, but two shorthanded goals and a third-period push gave Vancouver the win.

Portland’s Ryan McCleary opened the scoring with a screened point shot on the power play at 5:19 into the game, after Giants Ty Thorpe was handed a two minute minor for tripping.

That would be it for the Winterhawks, however.

In the second period, after the Giants took a minor for having too players on the ice, Ty Thorpe capitalized on a defensive miscue by Portland’s power play behind its own cage, and wrapped around his first of the night on a shorthanded forecheck at 5:00.

Opening the third period on a penalty kill, Samuel Honzek netted the Giants second shorthanded goal of the game at 0:37.

Just four minutes later, Ty Thorpe buried his second wraparound of the night for his second goal of the night — and his 100th career point. Damian Palmieri, and Samuel Honzek had the assist.

Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Portland 1.

Coming after Portland’s a Friday, Nov. 25, 6-1 loss to Seattle, the defeat at the LEC marked the first time the Winterhawks have suffered consecutive regulation defeats this season.

Giants outshot the Winterhawks 38-25.

All three stars were Vancouver players: in order, Thorpe, Honzek and Vikman.

Next game: Giants will host the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the LEC.