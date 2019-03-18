UFV SASI director Satinder Bains (left), along with social media strategist Shan Dhaliwal and coordinator Sharanjit Sandhra are some of the brains behind the new We Are Hockey exhibit at Gur Sikh Temple in Abbotsford, which debuts on March 29. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Race and sport examined at new We Are Hockey exhibit in Abbotsford

UFV SASI hosting exhibit looking at hockey history and race

The sport of hockey is set to be celebrated through a unique lens later this month at Abbotsford’s Gur Sikh Temple.

The South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley are presenting the We Are Hockey exhibit at the site, with an opening launch on March 29.

Organizers state that the exhibit has been curated to challenge the visitor to interrogate who the “we” is in Canadian hockey and the particular meanings of a very personal attachment to its iconic status for Canadians across the country.

The exhibit has been created as a counter narrative to Canadian ice hockey as a ‘whites only’ sport. Curated on the experiences of peoples of colour, it aims challenges the linear meaning of hockey as Canada’s national sport.

According to SASI director Satwinder Bains, the exhibit features artifacts, memorabilia, photographs and stories that have great historical breadth reflecting the often conflicted laden Canadian responses to players of colour.

“These players have often been relegated to the margins in favour of a popular understanding of hockey as a white man’s game,” Bains said.

She added she hopes to see all types of hockey fans at the free exhibit.

“I’m hoping people come and broaden their horizons and understand this is an iconic sport but it has its dark history as well and they understand our role in not just talking about south asians but of all people of all backgrounds to find a common humanity and to carry on the fight against racism and discrimination,” she said. “Hockey is often celebratory but there is a dark underbelly that needs to be discussed as well.”

Items include a Manny Malhotra game-worn Vancouver Canucks jersey, a timeline and history of players of colour in ice hockey, a centre stage set up for Hockey Night Punjabi, and much more.

The opening reception on March 29 includes a Canucks Community Partnership, featuring a visit by Fin and giveaways. Special guests include Harnarayan Singh and Randip Janda from Hockey Night in Canada’s Punjabi edition.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on March 29, and will run for approximately one year at the temple.

Previous story
Semiahmoo Ravens win first two games of peewee hockey provincials

Just Posted

Pair of men charged in three robberies in Surrey, Delta

Charged are Karmal Singh Grewal, 26, of Vancouver and Gursimran Sahota, 21, of Surrey

Surrey vigil for New Zealand mosque shooting victims set for Friday

Holland Park interfaith event aims to promote compassion, tolerance, organizer says

Man reportedly shot at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

RCMP are investigating

Surrey man mourns the loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack

When he heard news of the attack, he sent a message to his friend

Semiahmoo Ravens win first two games of peewee hockey provincials

Peninsula team hosting Tier 1 tournament at White Rock’s Centennial Arena

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

VIDEO: Race and sport examined at new We Are Hockey exhibit in Abbotsford

UFV SASI hosting exhibit looking at hockey history and race

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

The Squamish airport recorded the hottest temperature in the province (and Canada) on Sunday: 21.3 C

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Most Read