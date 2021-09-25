VIDEO: Payton Mount leads Giants to 3-1 victory over Prince George

Friday night (Sept. 24) at the Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants skated to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Friday night (Sept. 24) at the Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants skated to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Friday night (Sept. 24) at the Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants skated to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Friday night (Sept. 24) at the Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants skated to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times) Friday night (Sept. 24) at the Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants skated to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Friday night, Sept. 24, at the Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, Vancouver Giants skated to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars.

Payton Mount scored twice in the first period on power plays, and then once late in the third period into an empty net.

Payton Mount. Dangerous on the Power Play. Dangerous with an empty net.

•

📸: @Rjmediadottech

Ty Thorpe added two assists for the Giants while goaltender Will Gurski made 29 saves on 30 shots faced to earn the victory in goal.

Riley Heidt had the lone goal in response for the Cougars who also received 25 saves from goaltender Taylor Gauthier.

At 1:31 into the first period, Mount buried his first of the preseason off a loose puck scramble in front of the Cougars net. Mount pounced on the puck in the right-wing circle and wired it past a sprawled Taylor Gauthier. Ty Thorpe and Adam Hall both earned assist.

One minute and 23 seconds later, Mount struck again on another Giants power play. This one also came from the right-wing circle off a nifty feed from Ty Thorpe. Connor Horning earned the second helper on Mount’s second of the night.

At 2:11 into the second, the Cougars converted on a power play of their own. Riley Heidt one-timed a home a feed from Hudson Thornton on a five-on-three advantage with Viliam Kmec also assisting.

EMPTY NETTER FOR THE HAT TRICK

Finally, with 61 seconds left in the game, Mount clinched the victory, and got his hat-trick with an unassisted empty-netter off a shot from center ice.

Giants will kick off their 21st regular season in the Western Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victoria against the Royals.

They will hold their first of 34 home games at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Oct. 8 against the Prince George Cougars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

