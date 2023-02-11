Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Overtime win for Vancouver Giants against Victoria Royals

Netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 37 of 38 shots

  • Feb. 11, 2023 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals on the way to an overtime victory on Friday night, Feb 10, in Victoria.

Sammy May netted his first career Western Hockey League goal and Jesper Vikman delivered a first star performance en route to a 2-1 win over the Royals. The pair will face off again tomorrow night at the Langley Events Centre.

After a scoreless first period, Teague Patton got on the board for the Royals with 4:59 remaining in the second period off a rebound on an odd-man rush chance for the Royals.

In the third, Sammy May banged home his first in the WHL 2:55 into the third to tie the game 1-1, with Julian Cull, and Dylan Anderson assisting.

In overtime, Ethan Semeniuk found a loose puck in the crease to finish the game 3:16 into the extra frame. Carson Haynes and Kyren Gronick had the assist.

After the game, Associate Coach Adam Maglio told Sportsnet 650 it was “really nice to see Sammy May get his first,” describing it as “long overdue” for the hard-working May.

Victoria outshot Vancouver 38 to 22.

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman was named first star of the game.

Both teams are back at it tonight (Saturday, Feb 11) at Langley Events Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

