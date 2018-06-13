The Surrey-based U14 basketball team off to the Canada region finals of the Jr. NBA World Championships. Pictured clockwise from top left are coach Aman Heran with players Karan Aujla, Gurjaap Sandhu, Gurek Sran, Jaylen Lee, Rav Randhawa, Andrei Verchez, Jimmy Zaborniak and Ryson Dulapang. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VIDEO: Junior NBA title shot for Surrey-based basketball team

U14 squad off to Ontario for Canada region tourney this weekend

A trip to the Junior NBA World Championships is on the line when a Surrey-based basketball team travels to Ontario this weekend, as part of a tournament modeled on baseball’s Little League World Series.

The U14 boys squad is off to St. Catherines for the Canada region finals, where five teams will compete for a national title.

The AthElite academy squad earned the right to represent the B.C./Alberta region after beating Calgary-based Genesis Basketball 59-45 in a June 2 game played in Edmonton.

On the girls side, a team with Vancouver-based VK Basketball will represent this region at nationals, held from Friday to Sunday (June 15-17).

The boys of AthElite train at the BC Prep gym in Newton with head coach Aman Heran.

“This is the inaugural year of the U14 world championships, and it’s set up to include 32 teams, with the world championships in the first week of August,” Heran said.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Six of his eight players live in Surrey, including Karan Aujla, Gurjaap Sandhu, Gurek Sran, Ryson Dulapang, Rav Randhawa and Andrei Verchez (who goes to school at Seaquam Secondary in North Delta). They’re joined by Abbotsford’s Jaylen Lee and Burnaby baller Jimmy Zaborniak.

“This particular unit has been together since the fall, September of 2017, but the core of it has been together since the fifth grade,” Heran explained. “We’ve added a couple of pieces for this tournament, just to try to strengthen up our roster.”

Heran likes what he sees in his team.

“We have mature young men, and at U14 we have great size,” he said. “We have length from six-foot-six, six-four, a couple of six-two kids, but what really separates these guys is their basketball IQ and their compete level. It’s one of the hardest working teams we’ve ever had.”

At Brock University in St. Catherines, the West region finalists will play round-robin games against teams from four other areas of Canada – host Ontario, East, Atlantic and Prairie.

The Canadian winner will advance to the Jr. NBA World Championships, to be played from Aug. 7 to 12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, in Orlando, Florida. There, the boys and girls divisions will each include 16 teams – eight squads from regions around the U.S. and another eight international teams.

For that all-expenses-paid trip to Orlando, Heran believes his team has a shot at the Canadian title this weekend.

“We sure do,” he said. “Obviously we’re going to have to go through four other, you know, respectable, teams, and we’re thinking Quebec and Ontario will be our toughest challenges, and we have a team from Saskatchewan, or Saskatoon, to deal with as well as New Brunswick, but I feel Ontario and Quebec will be our biggest challenges.”

One of Heran’s go-to players happens to be his nephew, guard Rav Randhawa, a Grade 8 student at Fleetwood Park Secondary who helped get the school’s junior team to the provincial finals this season.

“He’s a guard, pretty much our combo guard – shooting guard slash point guard slash everything guard,” Heran said. “He does it all, and when we’re in a position when we need more scoring, we play him off the ball because he’s such a great shooter, and Jimmy and Andrei kind of take point guard responsibilities.”

Randhawa and his teammates are stoked to fly to St. Catherines for games that start Friday.

“It’s exciting to have a chance to represent Canada in Orlando in August, for sure,” Randhawa said. “We’re going to go compete (in Ontario) and see how it turns out.”

Heran, a co-founder and director of AthElite Basketball Academy, said the young players are “eating up the whole process” as they prepare for some of the biggest games of their lives.

“They’re being treated like NBA superstars right now by getting planes set up for them and itineraries, and they don’t have to pay for anything. They have their basketballs, their backpacks and they go.”

Tournament details are posted at worldchampionship.jrnba.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Coach Aman Heran (right) gives instructions to his U14 basketball team during a practice at the BC Prep gym in Newton last Friday evening (June 8). (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Defending World Cup champions Germany prepared to lead Group F
Next story
VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Just Posted

Surrey First Councillor Judy Villeneuve not seeking re-election this fall

Villeneuve was first elected to Surrey City Council in 1989

‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Longtime coach and South Surrey resident not looking back as team preps for first game of year

VIDEO: Junior NBA title shot for Surrey-based basketball team

U14 squad off to Ontario for Canada region tourney this weekend

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

‘Gutsy Walk’ in Surrey raises more than $60K

Fleetwood Park event raised funds for research and awareness of Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis

VIDEO: Junior NBA title shot for Surrey-based basketball team

U14 squad off to Ontario for Canada region tourney this weekend

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.

Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Scorned by fire: Kitchen managers talk mental health in the industry

From cooks throwing knives to a breakdown that nearly killed a chef, kitchens struggle to deal with stress

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

VIDEO: Pet tortoise returns to B.C. home after nine months on the lam

“We thought he was eaten by eagles so we were expecting to find his shell somewhere.”

Woman sued for thousands of dollars after giving birth in B.C. hospital

Yan Xia was admitted to Richmond Hospital six years ago and was charged $315,000

Most Read