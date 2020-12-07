This is a portion of the colouring page released by the Vancouver Giants. To get the full version, go to their website at vancouvergiants.com. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)

VIDEO: Instead of a teddy bear toss, Vancouver Giants will hold a colouring contest

For every entry, a kid will get a bear, team promises

Since the annual Teddy Bear Toss is a no-go in 2020 due to COVID-19 crowd limits, the Vancouver Giants are holding a colouring contest instead, one that will see a teddy bear donated for every submission.

Announced on Sunday, Dec. 6, the contest invites kids five and older to download the colouring sheet from the vancouvergiants.com website.

Entries can be submitted by email to gameday@vancouvergiants.com or through Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by posting it and tagging @WHLGIANTS, in your photo, or submitting it through the Giants website.

For each colouring page submitted, the Be A Giant Foundation will donate one Teddy Bear to the local Christmas Bureau to help out families in need.

Announcement of the contest comes after the team confirmed, on Dec. 1, “with heavy hearts” that they won’t be able to host the Teddy Bear Toss event this year.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to adapt our beloved event to suit the current health safety guidelines,” the team statement said.

“We encourage you to donate to your local Christmas Charity to support those in need,” the announcement added.

Usually, fans attending the Teddy Toss games are encouraged to bring new stuffed toys, toques, mittens, and scarves with them to the game. After the Giants score their first goal, the toss takes place, all donations are gathered up, loaded into bins, and donated to various children’s charities within the Lower Mainland.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants earn a teddy bear toss victory Sunday at Rogers Arena

For 16 years, the annual event where fans throw teddy bear toys on the ice after the Giants score their first goal has been a fundraising opportunity for the CKNW Kids Fund and the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

READ ALSO: What the Giants will be wearing for the annual Teddy Bear Toss

Players usually wear one-off special uniforms for the event, dressing up in the past as Buddy the Christmas elf and the Grinch.

Coronavirus

