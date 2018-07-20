Nelson Homegrown player Amy Mackay showed the Star how to throw a frisbee ahead of the annual Disc Break ultimate frisbee tournament at Lakeside Park. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.

Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.

Related: Love and frisbee: Nelson Homegrown seeks to spread both

Previous story
Former hockey scout with NHL Oilers hired as WHL Giants’ senior advisor

Just Posted

‘Sabrina’ series will film late into the night in Cloverdale

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be on location at ‘Cerberus Books’ until early Saturday

Some Surrey roads will be closed to traffic during Miri Piri parade on July 28

Closures in effect 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until RCMP determines the roads are safe to be reopened

New trial for man who was given the wrong medical records

Accused built case on records sent from Surrey Pretrial that weren’t his, though he thought they were

North Delta teens receive top scholarships from SFU

Bradley Schellenberg and Deanna Liu were awarded $100,000 and $110,000, respectively, for university

Fundraiser to help mother of French jogger detained after crossing border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Former hockey scout with NHL Oilers hired as WHL Giants’ senior advisor

Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

5 to start your day

Plea for help to find hockey dad’s killer, Langley diver shares story of Thai cave rescue, and more

Most Read