The second annual Battle by the Border featured three teams from British Columbia and Oregon

The Battle by the Border Roller Derby returned to the Cloverdale Curling Rink on Saturday.

The tournament featured a local team from Cloverdale, the GVRD Anarchy Angels, as well as NWO Wolfpack from Chilliwack and the Cherry City’s 8 Wheel Assassins from Salem, Oregon.

The day was filled with hard hitting roller derby action and a roller disco party.

@kieranroconnor

kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.