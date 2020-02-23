VIDEO: Giants Winning Streak Ends At 11 After a 2-1 Setback Saturday in Everett

Run of wins matched their longest ever regular season winning streak

Milos Roman got the lone goal for the Vancouver Giants Saturday night, Feb. 22, in Everett, WA as the Giants dropped a 2-1 decision to the Everett Silvertips (Chris Mast/special to Langley Advance Times)

For the first time in a span of 12 games, the Vancouver Giants lost a hockey game.

Saturday night, Feb. 22, in front of nearly 8,000-strong in Everett, WA the Giants (30-21-3-2) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Everett Silvertips (39-12-3-1).

Gage Concalves’ power play goal late in the third period broke up the 1-1 tie and sent Everett to their fifth victory in a row.

Bryce Kindopp also scored for Everett.

Giants got their lone goal from Milos Roman and received 33 saves from Trent Miner. It marked the end of a an 11-game winning streak for the Vancouver Giants, that matched their longest ever regular season winning streak, set in 2008-2009.

At 19:09 of the first period, Milos Roman positioned himself in the slot and one-timed home a Bowen Byram pass on a Giants power play to stake the Giants to a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Bryce Kindopp redirected home a Cole Fonstad pass off the rush to tie the score 1-1.

Gage Goncalves added the second assist.

At 15:19 of the third period, Gage Goncalves put Everett ahead 2-1 off a one-timer from the right-wing circle.

The Goncalves goal came on a power play and was set up by Cole Fonstad and Wyatte Wylie.

Final Score: Everett 2 – Vancouver 1.

Trent Miner, with 33 saves, was named third star of the night. Silvertips players Gage Concalves and Bryce Kindopp were first and second, respectively.

Bowen Byram extended his point streak to 11-games.

In that span, Byram has compiled 22 points seven goals and 15 assists.

Eric Florchuk’s point streak is now at a league-best 13-games. During that span he’s recorded five goals and 17 assists for 22 points.

The Giants finish the season with an 0-4 record against Everett.

All four games were decided by a single goal.

With the loss, the Giants now sit two points back of Victoria for second place in the B.C. Division standings. The G-Men still hold two games in hand on the Royals. The two teams face each other three times starting Friday night, Feb. 28, back home at the Langley Events Centre against the Victoria Royals.

Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Giants’ Alex Kannok Leipert had his eye on the puck as the Vancouver Giants took on the Everett Silvertips Saturday night, Feb. 22, in Everett, WA. Giants dropped a 2-1 decision, ending an 11-game winning streak. (Chris Mast/special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants’ Justin Sourdif tangled with an Everett player Saturday night, Feb. 22, in Everett, WA. The Giants dropped a 2-1 decision to the Everett Silvertips, ending an 11-game winning streak (Chris Mast/special to Langley Advance Times)