VIDEO: Giants slip past T-Birds in Game 3 of playoffs

Between the teams, they found the net 10 times tonight, making it one of the busiest games of the playoff series thus far for the Vancouver and Seattle goaltenders.

The Vancouver Giants recorded 37 shots on goal during Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Thunderbirds (29), in Game 3 of the Western Confeerence first-round playoff series.

Ultimately, the G-Men defeated the Thunderbirds 6-4 Tuesday night at ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. That means Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4, also happening south of the border, tomorrow (Wednesday) starting at 7:05 p.m.

LAST GAME: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

.

ON THE ICE

Matthew Wedman put the T-Birds in front 1-0 at 4:06 of the first period.

Nolan Volcan took a shot from the neutral zone that rebounded off Vancouver goalie David Tendeck to the bottom of the left circle. Wedman fought through a Giants’ defenseman to get the puck and he beat Tendeck from the goal line with a wrist shot.

Vancouver tied the game 1-1 at 19:27 of the first on a power-play goal by Tristen Nielsen.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead at 3:21 of the second period on a goal from Bowen Byram.

The Giants were whistled for consecutive too many men penalties and Seattle took a 3-2 lead on back-to-back power play goals.

Keltie Jeri-Leon found Wedman all alone in front of Tendeck. The Vancouver goalie made a right pad save on Wedman and the puck came to Payton Mount at the bottom of the left circle. Mount fired the puck past Tendeck at 8:40 of the second for his first goal of the pl playoffs.

Mount struck for a second time on the power play at 11:09 of the second. Nolan Volcan passed the puck to Simon Kubicek at the right point. Kubicek carried the puck to center ice a put a wrist shot on net. Mount tipped Kubicek’s shot past Tendeck.

Jadon Joseph tied the game 3-3 for the Giants at 18:48 of the second on the power play.

Vancouver took a 5-3 lead on goals by Alex Kannon Leipert 24 seconds into the third period and by Dallas Hines at 7:02 of the third.

Seattle cut the lead to one goal at 16:38 of the third. Sean Richards beat Tendeck with a slap shot from the left circle off assists from Kubicek and Tyszka.

The T-Birds pulled Ross with 1:24 left for an extra attacker. Seattle pressured the Giants in the offensive zone but Brayden Watts was able to hit the empty net with 22 seconds left in the game.

Three top players of Tuesday’s game were announced, Mads Sogaard, Carson Focht, and Bowen Byram.

Regardless of the outcome of Wednesday’s game in Washington, the two teams are definitely back up in Canada to play Friday night at the Langley Events Centre. That game gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

NEXT GIANTS HOME GAME: Friday, March 29th (Game #5) ⌚️: 7:30 PM

🎟️ (Tickets): https://t.co/QigpMz0oYK The Giants and @SeattleTbirds will battle it out in Game #5 of their first-round series on Friday night at @LangleyEvents. pic.twitter.com/bRrYVWotQh — xy – Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 24, 2019

.

GAME BY GAME: Vancouver vs. Seattle

Game 1 At Vancouver 7, Seattle 1

Game 2 Seattle 4, at Vancouver 1

Game 3 Vancouver 6, at Seattle 4

Still to come:

Game 4 Vancouver @ Seattle Wednesday, March 27

Game 5 Seattle @ Vancouver Friday, March 29

Game 6 Vancouver @ Seattle Saturday, March 30*

Game 7 Seattle @ Vancouver Tuesday, April 2*

*if necessary

.