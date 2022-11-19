VIDEO: Giants loss at ‘Legends’ tribute game

Special teams were the story of the night

Four hockey legends from the 1972 Canada-Russia hockey series were on hand for the puck drop at Langley Centre Centre on Friday, Nov. 18 with Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk and teammates wearing jerseys that paid tribute to Team Canada. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Special teams were the story of the night on Friday, Nov. 18 as the Vancouver Giants and Kamloops Blazers clashed at the Langley Events Centre, with only one of the goals scored five-on-five, and each team scoring one shorthanded.

For the 50th anniversary of the legendary 1972 Canada-Russia hockey series, Giants wore jerseys that paid tribute to the red-and-white maple leaf design the Canadians wore.

Four members of the ‘72 Canadian team were present for the puck drop at the LEC: Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Pete Mahovlich, and Dale Tallon.

It was the best home turnout so far this season for the Giants, with 3,929 fans in the arena.

Kamloops Fraser Minten capitalized on a power play to open the scoring 13:06 into the first period.

Ethan Semeniuk and Samuel Honzek celebrated their short-handed goal that tied the game against Kamloops Blazerson Friday, Nov. 18. Blazers went on to win 4-1. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In the second, Vancouver Giants Samuel Honzek and Ethan Semeniuk outran Kamloops defenders to score a shorthanded goal, with Semeniuk bouncing a shot off the pads of Kamloops goaltender Dylan Ernst, right onto the stick of Honzek, who got the goal.

Seminuk was named third star of the game.

It would be the only Giants goal, however.

Two minutes later, Blazers’ Caedan Bankier put the Blazers ahead with a power play goal, and Logan Stankoven forced a turnover on the penalty kill and buried a breakaway.

In the third, Kaden Hammell notched the one even-strength goal of the night at 8:52 into the third period to wrap up the scoring.

Final Score: Kamloops 4 – Vancouver 1.

Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst stopped 21 of 22 shots as his team downed Vancouver Giants 4-1 before the biggest home crowd of the season at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Nov. 18. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kamloops outshot Vancouver 37 to 22.

Giants current stand sixth in the 10-team Western Conference, while Blazers are fifth.

Next, Giants head to Spokane to face the Chiefs Wednesday at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:05 p.m. before hosting the Regina Pats on Friday, Nov. 25, at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

